Giants Earn Surprising Rank Among Drafting Teams Since 2020
Ask any NFL general manager what the heart of a team's roster building is, and they'll likely tell you it's the draft and that the better the draft, the better the roster likely turns out.
Not so much so, however, for the New York Giants. According to Gridiron Grading, the Giants rank ninth among all 32 NFL teams since 2020 in drafting, yet they have a 33.9% win percentage, which ranks 29th out of 32 teams during that stretch, with only one postseason berth.
So what gives? In that 2020-2025 period, the Giants have had the third most draft capital of all the teams evaluated by Gridiron Grading.
Perhaps one could point to the quarterback situation as having held the Giants back from having a better won-loss percentage.
Another reason could be the change in the coaching staff, which during that period saw the team go from Joe Judge to Brian Daboll in 2022, thereby creating a lack of continuity in player development.
The real culprit, as noted in a follow-up explanation of the Giants' ranking, isn't in the quantity of picks but rather the quality, particularly on Day 3, as shown in their grade chart.
Of the Giants draft picks in that span, 26 graded out with scores below 70. Of their Day 3 picks, only four – cornerback Dru Phillips, tight end Theo Johnson, linebacker Darrian Beavers (no longer with the team), and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson--received grades of at least 70.
To be fair to the Giants, the last two drafts by general manager Joe Schoen have probably been among his best, whereas his first one seemed hastily assembled as the new coaching staff was still taking shape and trying to figure out its direction.
But isn't it interesting that, while this was happening and the coaching staff was trying to come together as a cohesive team unit, the Giants found their best success in those six years, with their only postseason berth coming in 2022?
So what can we make of that? Again, is the quarterback situation holding the team back? The injury bug that has caused key players such as Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence to miss large chunks of the season of late?
Whatever has held the Giants back, the leadership duo of Schoen and Daboll must figure it out in the year ahead, lest another change be made by ownership.
