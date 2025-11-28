New 3-round Mock Draft Has NY Giants Making Key Trade

Amid the New York Giants ' endless fourth-quarter collapses, it is obvious their problems run deeper than just personnel. Failure is seemingly embedded in the roots of the Meadowlands. While there is certainly promise flowing through the franchise, some fresh faces are needed. Opportunity awaits in the 2026 NFL Draft .

Since the Giants are moving forward with Jaxson Dart, they have the luxury of shopping their first-round draft pick to teams that are searching for a new quarterback. Pro Football & Sports Network projects that New York will do exactly that in April, according to a recent mock draft .

PFSN has Big Blue trading the No. 2 overall pick to the New York Jets for two first-rounders. Those selections would be used to grab Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 5 and Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood at No. 28.

The deal would enable New York to potentially upgrade on both offense and defense, thereby giving their new full-time head coach, whoever that is, more depth at two key positions. It is important that the front office infuses new talent to help establish a new culture. Are these prospects up to the task?

The NY Giants can expand the offense with another impactful WR

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate walks into Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tate will be the latest Buckeyes receiver to go in the first round of the NFL Draft, and like those before him, he offers plenty of appeal.

The 6-foot-3 native of Chicago, Illinois is a smooth route-runner and has the makings of a reliable red-zone threat.

Through eight games this season, he has 39 receptions for 711 yards (18.2 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns.

Tate is currently nursing a lower-body injury, but when healthy, he is an incredibly valuable playmaker for Ohio State.

Malik Nabers will resume his role as the Giants' top WR after he recovers from ACL surgery and Wan'Dale Robinson is trending toward his first 1,000-yard campaign, but the team can still use another dependable target.

Carnell Tate might be the nifty pass-catcher the offense requires to ascend to the next level. But the Giants also need a difference-maker in their secondary.

A good corner can help the defense reach its ceiling

Big Blue's defense has performed below expectations this season, and the cornerback room is one of the most glaring reasons why.

Shane Bowen's questionable scheming decisions and players' struggles to keep opposing wideouts contained for an extended period of time prevent the well-supplied pass-rushing unit from getting home as much as it should. Until CB play improves, this squad will continue to suffer the same heartbreaking losses week after week .

Colton Hood attacks the position with intensity and infectious energy, making him a nice fit for a Giants group that could definitely benefit from an extra spark. The redshirt sophomore displays impressive instincts and explosiveness, becoming the best version of himself with the Volunteers after spending a year each with Auburn and Colorado.

Hood has recorded 33 solo tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, a pick-six and eight pass breakups in 11 games. He is allowing a 57 passer rating and 12.5 yards per reception, per Pro Football Focus.

The 20-year-old out of McDonough, Georgia could be the additional corner the Giants are clearly lacking. Joe Schoen has struggled to fill the spot during his tenure as general manager, but Hood's motor and quickness should inspire optimism.

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) at the Vol Walk before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFSN also has New York taking a linebacker in its mock draft -- Georgia's CJ Allen with the No. 34 pick. He has helped the Bulldogs become one of the top defenses in the SEC, posting three and a half sacks, 40 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

If the Giants can make a trade with the Jets and stack viable contributors in next year's NFL Draft, they should finally start digging their way out of this seemingly endless cavern of despair. One expertly executed transaction can bring the franchise and fan base to happier times.

