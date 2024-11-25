Giants Facing Biggest Crossroads of All As Season Continues Circling the Drain
The New York Giants' 100th season in existence was supposed to be a celebration of the franchise’s longevity, players and coaches from yesteryear, and the glory that came with it.
Unfortunately, the celebration has been vastly dampened thanks to the state of the current team which has become unwatchable at times and rife with issues that undoubtedly have the team’s ownership–John Mara and Steve Tisch–awake at night contemplating if the franchise is indeed headed in the right direction.
One look at the team’s lifeless performance in a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday followed by the statements made by the veterans in the postgame locker room would strongly suggest that the franchise is not heading in the right direction.
Head coach Brian Daboll, who was touted as an offensive guru given his work in Buffalo who also happened to be a quarterbacks whisperer, has the offense running at its worst this year, and not so much because of injuries to the offense, which were a at least a plausible excuse for the 2023 season’s woes.
Insead what we have now is a head coach in Brian Daboll who has his favorite catch phrases that he stretches to every legitimate question asked about why the team has fallen on such hard times, a favorite being, “We just have to continue to trust the process.”
What process? The one that all teams follow, which is to show up, be attentive in meetings, practice well, take care of your bodies, and translate all that to the field on Sunday?
This isn’t rocket science here. The Giants probably don’t have any different process than say the Detroit Lions or the Kansas City Chiefs or any of the other teams that are on their way to the postseason.
This is about much more than trusting a process. This is about a locker room that has begun to tune out the head coach, and if it wasn’t evident before, just look at what defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and receiver Malik Nabers, both of whom called the Giants “soft” had to say.
Or just look at how veteran Jermaine Eluemunor said he didn’t think everyone in the locker room was giving 100%, a sentiment that receiver Darius Slayton also echoed in frustration. Or going back a few weeks ago, how outside linebacker Brian Burns, after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, said the team “has to grow up.”
Meanwhile Daboll, who at this point is a broken record when he says “We didn’t play well,” and “We didn’t do a good enough job,” doesn’t seem to have any answers on how to fix this, which is further
The Giants have reached a point where the actions are speaking just as loud as the words, and that doesn’t bode well for Daboll, who is clearly coaching for his job.
If the Giants go down to Dallas and lay another lifeless egg, that will likely seal the deal on whether Daboll gets a fourth season and a chance to select and groom the team’s next franchise quarterback.