Giants GM Joe Schoen Explains Why He’ll Keep Swinging to Find Team's Next Quarterback
If you don’t succeed at first, try, try, and try some more until you get it right.
That’s the mindset of New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who told reporters at the NFL combine on Tuesday that when it comes to what he considered “the most important position” on a football team, he’s willing to keep taking a swing until he hits the proverbial homerun.
“I think it's the most important position in football. And, you know, we have one on our roster right now, and I think that's important where wherever we address it, you know, that the play has to be better than what it's been,” Schoen said.
But more importantly, for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, the two men who will decide what the best option is at that position is the pressure to get the quarterback situation right if they’re to extend the grace period they’ve been given by ownership after a 3-14 season.
Schoen, for his part, believes that the roster is not that far off and that with a few additions on both sides of the ball, for which he pointed out they have the resources to acquire this year, and the right quarterback, the Giants will be in a better position to compete.
“I think the quarterback elevates the rest of the roster,” he said. “I mean, if you could score more points and then that defensive line can rush more... yeah, I think a quarterback can elevate the roster.”
That’s why Schoen, despite just getting out of the Daniel Jones contract, which will linger on the team’s 2025 salary cap for $22.210 million in dead money, is willing to keep at it for as long as he can until he gets it right.
“I'm for taking swings at that position,” he said. “It's the most important position, and it's hard to find 'em. So keep swinging at the position until you find one."