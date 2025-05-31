Giants GM Joe Schoen Ranked Among "Most Concerning" NFL GMs in New Analysis
For an NFL general manager to gain respect, they need to demonstrate a consistent record of progress in building a winning football program.
So, it came as no surprise that New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, in a new breakdown by CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin evaluating the most promising and concerning general managers, landed in the latter category.
Benjamin’s reason for putting Schoen in the “most concerning” category is based on what he described as a “perpetual rebuild” that has failed to demonstrate a lack of progress or growth in the overall team direction in the three completed seasons Schoen has put in so far on the job.
While it’s certainly not hard to agree with Benjamin’s take here, there is some optimism that the Giants are about to reverse their misfortunes. Schoen had a relatively strong draft in 2024 and followed that up with what looks like an equally strong 2025 class.
He added a young, stud pass-rusher in Brian Burns, a player for whom he didn’t have to give up any first-round picks. And he appears to have gotten the team’s quarterback situation on track by bringing in Russell Wilson to be the bridge and adding Jaxson Dart to be the long-term answer.
That said, all of these moves, while looking stellar on paper, won’t mean a thing if the team puts up another sub-500 record.
Since posting a surprise 9-7-1 record in 2022 that resulted in their first postseason berth since 2016 and their first postseason win since 2011, the Giants have, over the last two seasons, gone backward in terms of record.
But that hasn’t been the worst of it. The Giants' slide has exposed roster deficiencies in terms of depth and, in some spots, talent, two factors that fall under the general manager’s jurisdiction.
Schoen, along with head coach Brian Daboll, continues to have the support of team ownership despite the team's alarming decline since that first season. And again, the personnel appear to be the best that the young general manager has assembled since being hired for the job.
But whether Schoen remains a concern or deserves a future place in the “most promising” category this time next year will all come down to what they do on the field.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.