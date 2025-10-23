Giants Have Key Decision to Make Regarding Week 8 Injury Report
New York Giants kicker Graham Gano, whose 21-day return window from IR was opened on Wednesday, continues to trend in the right direction.
Special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial told reporters before Thursday’s practice that Gano “did a nice job” during Wednesday’s practice.
But Ghobrial also left the door open to the possibility of the Giants carrying an extra kicker this weekend as insurance.
“We're going to have lots of discussions as coaches as this week progresses,” he said.
“We're going to explore every option in giving our team the best opportunity to win the football game.”
Ideally, the Giants would rather not have to carry two kickers if they can help it, hoping that Gano is truly all the way back from the groin injury that landed him on IR.
“You just have to make sure that (Gano) is at full health and he's kicking the ball well,” he said.
“Those are things that, going into the week, you'll never jeopardize if somebody is somewhat hurt or is still coming back, all that stuff. You're going to look at where he is right now.
“You're going to put a lot of educated opinions based on the medical staff and talk, obviously, as coaches, and move forward from that. And with that, you could have confidence.”
In other notable Giants injury news, starting center John Michael Schmitz, who is in the latter stages of the concussion protocol, was upgraded on Thursday from limited to full participation, putting him on track to play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Schmitz missed last week’s contest against Denver after getting concussed in the first meeting against the Eagles the game prior. Austin Schlottmann played in his place in last week’s loss.
Meanwhile, defensive lineman D.J. Davidson, who is dealing with an ankle injury, did not participate in practice Thursday. Davidson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session.
Barring a change in his practice status on Friday, Davidson, a key rotational defensive lineman, appears to be trending toward a questionable or doubtful injury designation.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns missed his second day of practice with a hip issue, but he has insisted that he will be good to go for Sunday’s game.
Giants Participation Report
Did Not Practice
- OLB Brian Burns (hip)
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- S Jevon Holland (knee)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
- DL D.J. Davidson (ankle) [downgraded]
Limited Participation
- TE Daniel Bellinger (neck)
- ILB Swayze Bozeman (ankle)
- OT Jermaine Eluemunor (knee)
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring)
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
Full Participation
- QB Jaxson Dart (ankle)
- K Graham Gano (groin)*
- C John Michael Schmitz (concussion/non-contact) [upgraded]
*21-day return window open
Bold denotes status change from prior day’s report.
Eagles Participation Report
