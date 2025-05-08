Giants Have One of the Highest Graded Players from 2021 Draft Class on Roster
The New York Giants have taken a specific approach to filling their holes this offseason. Apart from signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, both veteran bridge quarterbacks, the organization has placed an emphasis on acquiring upside and versatility.
The revamped secondary reflects that philosophy. Safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo are both 25 years old and have an abundance of talent. Holland, in particular, has proven himself to be a true difference-maker when at full force.
Pro Football Focus seems to share that viewpoint. Thomas Valentine recently revisited the 2021 NFL Draft. He listed the highest-graded players at each position, an honor that Holland boasts through the first four years of his professional career with an 85.4 PFF grade.
"Holland recorded a career-low 63.0 PFF overall grade in 2024, but he’s still the highest-graded safety in the 2021 class, edging out the likes of Tre'von Moehrig, Talanoa Hufanga, and Camryn Bynum," Valentine writes.
"He earned a 90.4 grade in 2023 and an 84.7 grade in his rookie season. Holland has shown that he can play in the box, in the slot, or as a free safety, and his versatility earned him a three-year, $45.3 million contract with the Giants in free agency."
That should encourage Giants fans going into the 2025-26 NFL campaign.
Jevon Holland has much to offer the Giants
Despite a down year and past injury issues, the former second-round selection has Pro Bowl-level ability. He has posted a coverage grade of 87 or higher in two seasons and 219 solo tackles in 60 games.
The strides the Miami Dolphins started to make in the early part of the decade have largely been attributed to an explosive offense. Still, Holland's stalwart contributions on defense helped this franchise win 11 games during the 2023-24 season, something it had not done in 15 years.
The Giants hope he has a similarly transformative effect on their roster.
Holland, like star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter, can impact a game in multiple ways. He has largely been excellent in coverage, reliable against the run, and able to blitz effectively.
His versatility, illustrated by the five sacks he posted during his tenure in Miami, should mesh nicely with New York's defense as a whole. If Holland can stay healthy—he broke a bone in his hand last year and suffered a knee sprain in 2023—then he should become an essential component of Shane Bowen's defense.
Many fans were furious when general manager Joe Schoen failed to re-sign Xavier McKinney last offseason, but perhaps Big Blue's new starting safety can match his value. Although he has plenty to prove after a lackluster campaign, the promise is undeniable.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.