Big Blue Breakdown Live: What Should Giants Expect from Abdul Carter's Rookie Season?
The expectations are high for former Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, deservedly. That happens when you become the third overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Shortly after the Giants selected Carter, GM Joe Schoen admitted he had eyed the player for three seasons and made sure to get a first-hand look at him last year.
"Yeah, Abdul is one of those guys that, as a true freshman, jumped off the film," Schoen told reporters. "If you're just watching anybody against Penn State, he's playing off the ball, he's moving at a different speed than everybody else. So as personnel folks, you're always [saying], man, who's that freshman ... He was one of those guys.
"So he was on our radar from early on in August, like, we've got to go see Penn State. We have to go see this guy play. I was able to see him live against Ohio State. I was able to see him live in the Orange Bowl against Notre Dame. He was always a guy that was on our radar that was a special talent, and again, we were just fortunate to be able to land him."
Carter played off-ball linebacker for two seasons before moving to the edge as a junior, when he finished with 68 tackles (including an NCAA-high 24 tackles for losses), 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
He's set a lofty standard before he reports to the Giants' rookie minicamp, which begins with the first practice on Friday. But how quickly and in what ways will Carter impact the Giants' defense? And what might be the detours he will face during his rookie season?
Few may be better equipped than former Giants and Penn State linebacker Brandon Short to explore these questions. Short, the team's fourth-round pick in 2000, spent five of his seven NFL seasons with Big Blue and has gotten an excellent view of Carter's collegiate exploits while serving on the Penn State Board of Trustees.
Short will offer his thoughts to Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino, who will also field fan comments and questions via chat, audio, and video calls on Wednesday's show, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
