Giants HC Brian Daboll Clarifies WR Jalin Hyatt’s Status
New York Giants second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt was supposed to be part of the trio of young receivers–Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson–making up the Giants’ foundation.
But in an odd occurrence, Hyatt was barely deployed in Sunday’s Week 1 opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings, having apparently lost playing time to veteran Darius Slayton, who participated in 51 of the team's offensive snaps to Hyatt’s 16.
The young receiver, whom the team traded up for in the 2023 draft had one ball thrown his way, that coming in the fourth quarter during garbage time.
“Yeah, he’s our third/fourth receiver,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said when asked about Hyatt’s status. “So, you play with Nabers and Wan’Dale is in the slot. And (wide receiver Darius) Slayton played the majority of the snaps ahead of Hyatt.
Hyatt, who in 17 games last year caught 23 balls for 373 yards, had a chance to overtake Slayton during training camp, but apparently was unable to do so.
His one pass target in the opening game, which although high, still hit him in the hands only to fall harmlessly to the turf.
Just because Hyatt is outside of the trio of receivers likely to be deployed in 11-personnel doesn’t mean there isn't a role for him on the offense.
“We have certain plays and roles for Jalin,” Daboll said. “And that could change week to week, but this week that's what it was.”
Slayton is currently in the concussion protocol, Daboll revealed. And depending on his progress, that could open things up for Hyatt to start convincing the coaching staff that he can be just as much of a reliable option as his teammate.