Giants Hoping to Unlock OLB Azeez Ojulari's Potential in Defense
Once upon a time, New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari was viewed as one of the “steals” in the 2021 NFL draft.
A second-round pick out of Georgia, Ojulari was supposed to be among the new generation of Giants homegrown pass rushers who had dried up after the team traded away Jason Pierre-Paul following the 2017 season.
At first, the stars seemed to align for the 6-3, 240-pounder. In 17 games played, he recorded 8.0 sacks to lead the team. He also posted 49 tackles, eight for a loss, and 13 quarterback hits, along with two passes defensed and one forced fumble.
But then the bottom started falling out from under him. Due to injuries, he appeared in just seven games that season, with five starts, but he still managed to produce 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles.
Bad luck with his health not only continued but also caused a decline in his production. Last season, he played in 11 games with seven starts, a hamstring issue being the main culprit for his missed time. Despite appearing in four more games than he had in 2022, he managed just 2.5 sacks, 16 tackles, and seven quarterback hits.
Ojulari was further dealt a “blow” of sorts in the offseason when the team acquired Brian Burns to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux as their starting pass rusher. Thus, Ojuari, who is in a contract year, was reduced to a situational pass rusher role.
But the Marietta, Georgia native is far from being finished despite facing a reduced role thanks to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s experimenting with Ojulari as an inside pass rusher, similar to how the team once deployed Justin Tuck years ago.
Ojulari knows he can’t go back to change the past, but he’s changed his regimen on keeping himself healthy, incorporating yoga into his workouts to increase his flexibility. He is also looking forward to his role on the defense.
“I feel like I'm in a good spot right now,” Ojulari told New York Giants on SI recently. “Just coming every day, trying to get better. Just grinding, head down. Just trying to learn and keep competing every day. Taking it one day at a time, and I'm just excited.”
Part of Ojulari’s excitement has come from the vastly different philosophy Bowen is running in his first season with the Giants.
“It's awesome,” Ojulari said of the system. “It's hard-nosed, stop, run, rush forward, try to get home penetration, just disruptive.”
So far, so good, according to Giants outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, who said he’d be glad to see Ojulari stay healthy throughout camp.
“Azeez is an athletic, capable pass rusher–he's got a natural feel for it,” Bullen said. “To see a healthy Azeez is a good thing.”
Although Ojulari can no longer count on having a starting role unless either Burns or Thibodeaux aren’t playing, the young pass rusher has attached himself to Burns’s hip to pick his brain regarding how to enhance his own pass-rushing abilities.
“Different angles,” Ojulari said. “When you take different approaches you take as a rusher, just using leverage as a key thing, staying low, and certain things we do, like play speed.
“It's crazy. So you see him doing all that stuff, and it motivates you to go in harder.”
Ojulari's efforts have not gone unnoticed by Bowen.
"I think he's had a really good camp. I do. I think he's been consistent. Like I think he's flashed throughout camp each day. There's usually a play or two where I'm like, ‘Okay, that's a great play.’ That's something I've been pleased with him about is just the progression and being able to be the same guy every day," he said.
Sometimes, a reduced role for a player with an injury history works out better because it means less wear and tear on the body. While Ojulari said he’d rather be starting if the opportunity is there, he understands how circumstances have altered his role with the team and is more focused on making whatever is asked of him.
“I just wanna get back to playing 17 games. Like, you know, stay healthy like I did my rookie year, you know?” Ojulari said.
The Giants would certainly welcome that, especially if Ojulari comes close to replicating his rookie season production.