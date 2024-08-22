Giants ILB Bobby Okereke Named for This Potential Postseason Honor
One of Joe Schoen's best moves in his three years as general manager of the New York Giants was signing linebacker Bobby Okereke ahead of the 2023 season.
The Giants had struggled with poor play at the inside linebacker for years before Okereke's arrival, which was a massive part of why the defensive unit couldn't hold strong. In years past, their best options had been players such as Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Jaylon Smith, and Jarrad Davis, among others. Martinez was the best of that group, totaling 151 tackles and nine tackles for a loss in 2020.
In 2022, the Giants rolled with the Crowder, Austin Calitro, Smith, and then-rookie Micah McFadden for the season. It was painfully obvious to everyone watching that the inside linebacker position was one of the top needs of the 2023 offseason. Schoen signed Okereke to a four-year deal for $40 million with $21.8 million guaranteed.
Okereke's first season as a Giant went about as good as one could imagine, blossoming into one of the best linebackers in the league. He had 149 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, ten pass deflections, and 2.5 sacks. Underrated would be an understatement as to how good Okereke played in 2023. He's provided the best play at the position for the Giants in years.
So, how did he not make an All-Pro list or Pro Bowl appearance? It's been a heavily scrutinized decision not to recognize Okereke for his stellar play last season. Due to this, Kevin Patra of NFL.com listed one potential first-time Pro Bowler for each team, choosing Okereke for the Giants.
"Here's another off-ball linebacker who could have been on last year's Pro Bowl squad. Okereke generated 149 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six QB hits, four forced fumbles 10 passes defended, and two INTs. Along with Dexter Lawrence, he was the lifeblood of the Giants D. Okereke was also one of the best linebackers in man coverage in the entire NFL, able to run with tight ends and backs. Add him to the list of players who, thanks to poor surrounding play, didn't receive the attention his season warranted."
Fred Warner, Bobby Wagner and Demario Davis were named to the NFC's Pro Bowl team for inside linebackers. Warner is arguably the top player at the position across the league, so his decision is justified. Wagner had an absurd 183 tackles while Davis replaced Wagner, as the 49ers made the Super Bowl. Not considering Okereke here for at least a replacement is head scratching.
Can he replicate the success this year? The Giants now have a new defensive coordinator in Shane Bowen, who has a much different system than Wink Martindale. Okereke raved about playing in Bowen's system so far and sounds excited to take on a different role.
The Giants' defense needs to put together another strong season. With Brian Burns added to a defensive line that already has Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux, getting to the quarterback shouldn't be an issue as it's been in recent years.
Okereke will still hold the fort in the middle with McFadden next to him. This is going to be a pivotal year for the Giants to get back to their winning ways, and Okereke will play a massive part in their success. If he makes his first Pro Bowl after this season, it'll mean a good outcome for the defense.