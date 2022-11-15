Giants Inch Back Toward Top 10 in Latest MMQB Power Ranking Poll
Winning sure does cure everything, doesn’t it?
Two weeks after falling out of the Top 10 of MMQB’s NFL Power Ranking Poll, the New York Giants are inching their way back toward the Promise Land, landing at No. 11 this week in the latest poll.
Notes MMQB's Conor Orr of the Giants’ latest ranking following their 24-16 win over the Texans:
I think the Giants may end up being this year’s version of the Bengals—a team that is perfectly suited, within the context of current roster and schematic trends, to make a run. They have a durable ground game and are excellent at creating opportunities within 5–10 yards of the line of scrimmage.
We love Orr’s optimism, but it might be a bit of a stretch to say that this year’s Giants, who are in Year 1 of a rebuild under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, are going to be this year’s version of the Bengals.
Besides the shortcomings on the roster—specifically, the passing game, which has only cracked 200 yards just twice all season—the fact biggest difference between the Giants of this year and the Bengals team that went to the Super Bowl last year was that the latter was in Year 3 of their rebuild under head coach Zac Taylor.
That said, the Giants have come a long way in a short period, considering this year is primarily an evaluation season. The rejuvenation of running back Saquon Barkley has greatly influenced the Giants’ surprising resurgence.
The play of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense has also been a factor, but the biggest factor by far has been the creativity of the coaching staff to find ways to mask the team’s shortcomings.
Make no mistake—brighter days are indeed ahead for this Giants franchise. And it’s also not out of the question that this team will make the playoffs this year if they continue to take care of business.
But as the late Frank Sinatra once crooned, “The Best is Yet to Come.”
