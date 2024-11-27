Giants LT Jermaine Eluemunor Out, QB Tommy DeVito Questionable for Dallas Game
New York Giants left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Eluemunor, who was injured in the first quarter of last week’s Giants' loss to the Bucs, tried to get back into the game but was projected to not be able to practice all this week by the team, which held three walkthroughs Monday through Wednesday.
With Eluemuor sidelined, Chris Hubbard is likely going to get the start at left tackle, though that could depend on whether Tyre Phillips, signed to the roster a couple of weeks ago, is ready to play.
Quarterback Tommy Devito, who on Tuesday admitted to being sore from the beating he took on Sunday, had his projected practice status downgraded from limited to “did not participate.” As such, he received a questionable injury designation for the game.
DeVito, named the starter last week after the Giants benched now-former quarterback Daniel Jones, told reporters on Tuesday that he would do everything possible to be ready to play on Thursday. However, he also admitted that if the game were on Sunday, and he had some additional time to recover, his chances to play would be better.
Backup quarterback Drew Lock took some additional reps during the team’s walkthrough practices this week. If DeVito can’t play, Lock will get the start and be backed up by Tim Boyle.
DeVito would more than likely be designated as the emergency quarterback in that instance since the Giants don’t have another healthy arm on the roster or practice squad.
The other injury to watch is starting cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), who received a questionable injury designation. Banks has been limited in practice all week, and his situation is likely a matter of pain tolerance. If he can’t go, the Giants will likely have Adoree’ Jackson and Cor’Dale Flott as their starting cornerbacks.
Per a Giants spokesperson, DeVito, Eluemunor, and Watts did not accompany the team on their charter flight to Dallas. However, DeVito will travel to Dallas separately and is expected to arrive later in the day.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon.*
Tues.
Wed.
Status
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
--
Theo Johnson
TE
Back
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Tyler Nubin
S
Back
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Micah McFadden
ILB
Heel/Thumb
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Quad
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Evan Neal
OT
Hip
DNP
Limited
Limited
--
Azeez Ojulari
OLB
Toe
DNP
DNP/IR
IR
IR
Armon Watts
DL
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
D.J. Davidson
DL
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Tommy DeVito
QB
Right Forearm
--
Limited
DNP
Questionable
* Giants had walkthroughs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday; practice participation is projected.
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon.*
Tues.
Wed.
Status
DaRon Bland
CB
Foot
Limited
Limited
Caelen Carson
CB
Shoulder
--
DNP
Brandin Cooks
WR
Knee
Limited
Limited
Trevon Diggs
CB
Groin/Knee
Limited
DNP
Chuma Edoga
OT
Toe
Full
Full
Jake Ferguson
TE
Concussion
DNP
DNP
Tyler Guyton
OT
Shoulder
Full
Full
Eric Kendricks
LB
Groin.Shoulder
DNP
DNP
Marshawn Kneeland
DE
Knee
DNP
DNP
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Back/Foot
Limited
Limited
Jourdan Lewis
CB
Neck
Full
Full
Hunter Luepke
FB
Calf
Full
Full
Zack Martin
OG
Ankle/Shoulder
DNP
DNP
Asim Richards
OT
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Cooper Rush
QB
Knee
Limited
Limited
Tyler Smith
OG
Ankle/Knee
Limited
Limited
Nick Vigil
LB
Foot
DNP
DNP
* Cowboys had walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday; participation is projected.