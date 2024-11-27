Giants Country

Giants LT Jermaine Eluemunor Out, QB Tommy DeVito Questionable for Dallas Game

The Giants have to plug another hole on their offensive line and it's a big one this week.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford, NJ -- November 24, 2024 -- Tommy DeVito of the Giants after he was sacked in the first half as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New York Giants left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) has been declared out of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eluemunor, who was injured in the first quarter of last week’s Giants' loss to the Bucs, tried to get back into the game but was projected to not be able to practice all this week by the team, which held three walkthroughs Monday through Wednesday. 

With Eluemuor sidelined, Chris Hubbard is likely going to get the start at left tackle, though that could depend on whether Tyre Phillips, signed to the roster a couple of weeks ago, is ready to play.

Quarterback Tommy Devito, who on Tuesday admitted to being sore from the beating he took on Sunday, had his projected practice status downgraded from limited to “did not participate.” As such, he received a questionable injury designation for the game.

DeVito, named the starter last week after the Giants benched now-former quarterback Daniel Jones, told reporters on Tuesday that he would do everything possible to be ready to play on Thursday. However, he also admitted that if the game were on Sunday, and he had some additional time to recover, his chances to play would be better.

Backup quarterback Drew Lock took some additional reps during the team’s walkthrough practices this week. If DeVito can’t play, Lock will get the start and be backed up by Tim Boyle. 

DeVito would more than likely be designated as the emergency quarterback in that instance since the Giants don’t have another healthy arm on the roster or practice squad.

The other injury to watch is starting cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), who received a questionable injury designation. Banks has been limited in practice all week, and his situation is likely a matter of pain tolerance. If he can’t go, the Giants will likely have Adoree’ Jackson and Cor’Dale Flott as their starting cornerbacks.

Per a Giants spokesperson, DeVito, Eluemunor, and Watts did not accompany the team on their charter flight to Dallas. However, DeVito will travel to Dallas separately and is expected to arrive later in the day.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.

Status

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

--

Theo Johnson

TE

Back

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Tyler Nubin

S

Back

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Micah McFadden

ILB

Heel/Thumb

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Quad

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Evan Neal

OT

Hip

DNP

Limited

Limited

--

Azeez Ojulari

OLB

Toe

DNP

DNP/IR

IR

IR

Armon Watts

DL

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

D.J. Davidson

DL

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Tommy DeVito

QB

Right Forearm

--

Limited

DNP

Questionable

* Giants had walkthroughs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday; practice participation is projected.

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.

Status

DaRon Bland

CB

Foot

Limited

Limited

Caelen Carson

CB

Shoulder

--

DNP

Brandin Cooks

WR

Knee

Limited

Limited

Trevon Diggs

CB

Groin/Knee

Limited

DNP

Chuma Edoga

OT

Toe

Full

Full

Jake Ferguson

TE

Concussion

DNP

DNP

Tyler Guyton

OT

Shoulder

Full

Full

Eric Kendricks

LB

Groin.Shoulder

DNP

DNP

Marshawn Kneeland

DE

Knee

DNP

DNP

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Back/Foot

Limited

Limited

Jourdan Lewis

CB

Neck

Full

Full

Hunter Luepke

FB

Calf

Full

Full

Zack Martin

OG

Ankle/Shoulder

DNP

DNP

Asim Richards

OT

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Cooper Rush

QB

Knee

Limited

Limited

Tyler Smith

OG

Ankle/Knee

Limited

Limited

Nick Vigil

LB

Foot

DNP

DNP

* Cowboys had walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday; participation is projected.

