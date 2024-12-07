Giants Make Slew of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 14 Game vs. Saints
The New York Giants, who seem to be losing players to IR at an alarming rate of late, made a series of roster moves on Saturday to ensure they have enough healthy players to take the field against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Giants waived quarterback Tim Boyle and placed defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (shoulder) on injured reserve. They filled the two open roster spots by signing defensive linemen Elijah Garcia and Casey Rogers off their practice squad.
The Giants also elevated offensive tackle Tyre Phillips and cornerback Greg Stroman for the game from their practice squad, and announced their acquisition of cornerback/return specialist Dee Williams off waivers from Seattle.
The Giants are paper thin on the defensive line after putting Dexter Lawrence on IR earlier this week and defensive tackle Armon Watts on IR on Nov. 27. The team has also declared Rakeem Nunez-Roches out of Sunday’s game due to a burner.
With Davidson added to IR, Garcia and Rogers, along with Cory Durden, whom the team signed off the Rams practice squad earlier in the week, are being looked at to provide depth at the position, where they will join Elijah Chatman, who is expected to get his first start this weekend.
The elevation of Phillips doesn’t bode well for the Giants three offensive tackles–Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), Evan Neal (hip) and Christopher Hubbard (knee). Elumunor is listed as doubtful for the game and Hubbard and Neal are both listed as questionable.
The Giants are expected to roll with Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle and Phillips at right tackle if none of Eluemunor, Neal and Hubbard can play Sunday.
The elevation of Stroman also doesn’t bode well for Cor’Dale Flott, who was added to the Giants injury report on Saturday with a knee/quad issue. The Giants already declared Deonte Banks (rib) out of Sunday, and they have Andru Phillips, who popped up on the injury report on Friday, listed as questionable with a shoulder ailment.
Still to be determined for the Giants is if they will have receiver Malik Nabers available for this game. Nabers, who has dealt with a groin issue on and off this season, showed up on the injury report with a hip issue on Thursday which limited him in practice.
On Friday, his status was downgraded as he wasn’t able to practice. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Boyle will likely be signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Monday. Also, because of the injuries, the team was unable to activate linebacker Dyonte Johnson off IR.
Here is the Giants updated injury report for Sunday's game.
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Bobby Okereke
ILB
Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Quad
DNP
Limited
Limited
Doubtful
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
IDL
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Evan Neal
OT
Hip
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
D.J. Davidson
DL
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
Doubtful/IR
Tommy DeVito
QB
Right Forearm
Limited
Full
Full
--
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
Limited
Full
Full
--
Jordon Riley
DT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Dyonte Johnson*
LB
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
Questionable
Dane Belton
DB
Hip
--
Limited
Limited
--
Tyler Nubin
DB
Knee
--
Limited
Limited
--
Malik Nabers
WR
Groin/Hip Flexor
--
Limited
DNP
Questionable
Chris Hubbard
OT
Knee
--
--
DNP
Questionable
Dru Phillips
CB
Shoulder
--
--
DNP
Questionable
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Knee/Quad
--
--
--
Questionable
