Giants Make Slew of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 14 Game vs. Saints

The New York Giants are clearly struggling to field a healthy team.

Patricia Traina

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (98) and defensive tackle Casey Rogers (91) run on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (98) and defensive tackle Casey Rogers (91) run on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants, who seem to be losing players to IR at an alarming rate of late, made a series of roster moves on Saturday to ensure they have enough healthy players to take the field against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Giants waived quarterback Tim Boyle and placed defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (shoulder) on injured reserve. They filled the two open roster spots by signing defensive linemen Elijah Garcia and Casey Rogers off their practice squad.

The Giants also elevated offensive tackle Tyre Phillips and cornerback Greg Stroman for the game from their practice squad, and announced their acquisition of cornerback/return specialist Dee Williams off waivers from Seattle.

The Giants are paper thin on the defensive line after putting Dexter Lawrence on IR earlier this week and defensive tackle Armon Watts on IR on Nov. 27. The team has also declared Rakeem Nunez-Roches out of Sunday’s game due to a burner. 

With Davidson added to IR, Garcia and Rogers, along with Cory Durden, whom the team signed off the Rams practice squad earlier in the week, are being looked at to provide depth at the position, where they will join Elijah Chatman, who is expected to get his first start this weekend.

The elevation of Phillips doesn’t bode well for the Giants three offensive tackles–Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), Evan Neal (hip) and Christopher Hubbard (knee). Elumunor is listed as doubtful for the game and Hubbard and Neal are both listed as questionable.

The Giants are expected to roll with Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle and Phillips at right tackle if none of Eluemunor, Neal and Hubbard can play Sunday.

The elevation of Stroman also doesn’t bode well for Cor’Dale Flott, who was added to the Giants injury report on Saturday with a knee/quad issue. The Giants already declared Deonte Banks (rib) out of Sunday, and they have Andru Phillips, who popped up on the injury report on Friday, listed as questionable with a shoulder ailment.

Still to be determined for the Giants is if they will have receiver Malik Nabers available for this game. Nabers, who has dealt with a groin issue on and off this season, showed up on the injury report with a hip issue on Thursday which limited him in practice. 

On Friday, his status was downgraded as he wasn’t able to practice. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Boyle will likely be signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Monday. Also, because of the injuries, the team was unable to activate linebacker Dyonte Johnson off IR.

Here is the Giants updated injury report for Sunday's game.

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Bobby Okereke

ILB

Back

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Quad

DNP

Limited

Limited

Doubtful

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

IDL

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Evan Neal

OT

Hip

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

D.J. Davidson

DL

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

Doubtful/IR

Tommy DeVito

QB

Right Forearm

Limited

Full

Full

--

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

Limited

Full

Full

--

Jordon Riley

DT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Dyonte Johnson*

LB

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

Questionable

Dane Belton

DB

Hip

--

Limited

Limited

--

Tyler Nubin

DB

Knee

--

Limited

Limited

--

Malik Nabers

WR

Groin/Hip Flexor

--

Limited

DNP

Questionable

Chris Hubbard

OT

Knee

--

--

DNP

Questionable

Dru Phillips

CB

Shoulder

--

--

DNP

Questionable

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Knee/Quad

--

--

--

Questionable

