Giants Must Win This Matchup vs. Panthers
The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday in Munich, Germany. The game isn't expected to draw much attention, seeing as both teams carry a 2-7 record, but it is the next game on the schedule and one that the Giants, in the midst of a four-game losing streak, could really use a “W” in.
The Giants are coming off of a 27-22 loss at home to the rival Washington Commanders, falling to 0-4 in divisional games this year through nine weeks. One thing they were able to do well in this matchup was put points on the board, something they've struggled with all season.
Quarterback Daniel Jones tossed two touchdowns and ran in another in the team's loss last week, but they could get the same opportunity on Sunday against the Panthers.
The Giants currently have the league's worst scoring offense, averaging just 15.4 points per game. The Panthers have the league's worst scoring defense, allowing 32.6 points per game. Something has to give in this matchup, which is the key to the Giants coming out victorious.
Every opponent has scored at least 22 points against the Panthers this season, paving a path for the Giants to follow the same blueprint. How will they get it done?
Considering star rookie Malik Nabers is due for a big game since coming back from a concussion, the easy answer is getting him involved often and early. It won't be easy, as Jaycee Horn will likely be traveling with Nabers for the entire game. There is a stat on the Giants' side that could come in handy on Sunday:
The Giants also finally got their tight ends involved in the passing game last week, especially rookie Theo Johnson. Johnson managed three catches for 51 yards and one touchdown on six targets, including a 35 yard catch.
He wasn't able to come down with a few passes early in the game, but Jones continuing to target the young tight end is a sign that they're building chemistry and trust.
This could also be a game where the Giants dominate rushing the ball. In addition to the Panthers' lackluster scoring defense, they also boast the league's worst run defense, allowing 159.3 yards per game.
Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr already has two 100+ yard rushing games under his belt and has taken over as the team's primary ball carrier. He was able to show his home-run ability two weeks ago, breaking off for a 45-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
There will be opportunities for the Giants to score and they'll need to take advantage, especially in the red zone. Jones also displayed that his toughness hasn't dwindled, running over two Commanders defenders on his touchdown run last week. He'll need to do more of the same on Sunday to get the Giants points once again.
The Giants will be without Darius Slayton this week due to a concussion, so it'll be a big opportunity for Jalin Hyatt to show the coaching staff he should be more involved in the offense.
Hyatt is also in search of his first NFL career touchdown, and what better time to get it than against a defense that has allowed a league worst 32.6 points per game this season?