Giants' New Punt Returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette Has “Real Speed” Says STC Michael Ghobrial
The last thing New York Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial wanted to see on Sunday was punt returner Gunner Olszewski reinjure his groin.
Olszewski has been a godsend for the Giants, having calmed down a revolving door at returner. Last season, Olszewski, signed midway through last season, finished with a punt return average of 11.9 yards, the best on the Giants.
But with Olszewski set to miss weeks following his setback, and with the team likely realizing that receiver Darius Slayton might not be the best option given his importance on offense, the Giants are turning to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, signed to the roster this week following a successful tryout.
“I didn't realize how big he was until I saw him in person,” Ghobrial said of Smith-Marsette. “He also has real, real speed. Like real speed. Obviously, he's scored in this league before, so to see that type of production and to have him here is awesome.”
Smith-Marsette, a Newark, New Jersey native who played college ball at Iowa, entered the league in 2021 as a fifth-round draft pick with the Minnesota Vikings. He then spent the 2022 season with the Bears and the Chiefs before moving to the Panthers in 2023.
The 6-1, 185-pound Smith-Marsette has appeared in 33 games with one start. He has 37 career punt returns for 322 yards (8.7 avg.) and one touchdown and has returned five kickoffs for 100 yards.
“We'll continue to work with him and continue to make sure that he's the best option in terms of securing the ball, which is the number one priority for us,” Ghobrial said.