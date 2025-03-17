Giants' O-line Still Carries Disappointing Ranking Heading into 2025
The New York Giants offensive line has been a work in progress over the past couple of years, but despite the moves made so far in free agency, the unit still has a ways to go.
Such is the opinion of Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network, whose study of the analytics landed the Giants offensive line towards the bottom of the league (28th) with a regular-season grade of 62.5, which is a D-.
The line finished the 2024 season as a unit with 215 total pressures, 45 quarterback hits, and 48 sacks allowed. They also ranked 26th in pass-block win rate (56%) and 27th in run-block win rate (69%).
New York’s pressure rate overall this season was 28th (38.4%), despite the quarterback releasing the ball at an average of 2.76 seconds.
Last offseason, general manager Joe Schoen spent over $30 million to upgrade the offensive line. He added guard Jon Runyan and tackle Jermaine Elumenor to solidify the lines.
The starting line showed improvement in the early stages, but the progress went out the window when Andrew Thomas left with a season-ending foot injury.
Once Thomas was lost for the season, the Giants used ten different offensive line combinations tied for the most in the league.
While Schoen hasn't made a significant signing to the unit so far this offseason, he has instead focused on adding depth, such as potential swing tackle candidates James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe.
Hudson, who was with the Browns last season, has played primarily at right tackle. He moved to left tackle before the 2024 season. He has appeared in 49 career games, starting 17 of them, and has allowed 79 career pressures in four seasons.
Forsythe, formerly with the Seahawks, has appeared in 53 games with 14 starts. He has allowed 74 career pressures in 678 pass-block snaps and a 93.5 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
Schoen also re-signed Van Roten, who gave them snaps at both right guard and center last season, and brought back interior offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie after reportedly being discouraged by the prices of the high end of the free-agent guard market.
Van Roten started all 17 games and played a career-high in snaps (1,121) for the Giants at guard and center. He finished his first season with the Giants with a 96.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
Signing these players and improving the depth allows the Giants to have continuity on the line and depth in case the injury bug strikes again. The signings of Forsythe and Hudson also leave the door open for Evan Neal to cross-train and compete at guard.
With the Giants revamping their quarterback room, they must strengthen the offensive line if the offense is to take a step forward in its quest to become a vertical powerhouse.
Schoen still has the rest of the offseason, including next month’s draft, to keep improving the line. It will be interesting to see if he selects a developmental offensive lineman this year after passing on adding one in last year’s draft.