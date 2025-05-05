Giants Offense One of Least Appealing for Fantasy Football Owners

🎯Trail the Target WR Edition🎯

(In 2024, a WR target was worth ≈1.78 Fantasy Points in full PPR)



175 Ja’Marr Chase (23.7)

170 Malik Nabers (18.1)

158 Drake London (16.5)

154 Justin Jefferson (18.7)

154 Garrett Wilson (14.8)

152 CeeDee Lamb (17.6)

145 Jerry Jeudy (14.2)

141… pic.twitter.com/Q1uNPscczL