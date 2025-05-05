Giants Offense One of Least Appealing for Fantasy Football Owners
Despite the New York Giants upgrading the offense through free agency and the draft, the offense is still one of the least appealing from a fantasy football perspective.
With an aging quarterback, a crowded backfield, and only one real fantasy difference-maker, fantasy football writer Matt Brandon of Sports Illustrated ranked the Giants 30th in terms of the most fantasy-friendly offenses.
While the Giants signed quarterback Russell Wilson as the Week 1 starter, he has a limited ceiling in fantasy football. Wilson missed the first six games of the season while dealing with a calf injury, but he still managed to land as QB17 in fantasy rankings.
However, he averaged 15.7 points per game and had just five out of 11 games with multiple touchdowns. His most productive outing came in Week 13 against the Bengals when he threw for 414 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while gaining 27.9 fantasy points.
The only other game in which Wilson scored 20+ fantasy points was in his season debut against the Jets when he scored 24.9 points.
Wilson does have some more productive weapons at his disposal this season. Star receiver Malik Nabers finished as the WR6 in PPR formats in his rookie season with 109 receptions on 170 targets, 1,204 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.
Against the Colts in Week 17, Nabers recorded a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions for a whopping 36.1 fantasy points.
Even with poor quarterback play last season, Nabers only had one game where he was held to single-digit fantasy points. He could be taken as early as the first round of fantasy drafts and should endure another successful campaign with Wilson under center.
Behind him, the Giants don't have many players worthy of high draft picks, but Wan'Dale Robinson could be a sleeper in deep PPR leagues. Robinson finished as the WR36 after producing 93 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Darius Slayton finished as the WR73 in PPR and averaged just 6.9 points per game. He did have a huge performance in Week 5. He recorded eight catches on 11 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown for 26.2 fantasy points.
He could be a nice bye-week fill-in on waiver wire pickups down the line but shouldn't be leaned on to be a full-time fantasy starter.
Don't expect much production from the tight end position. Theo Johnson showed flashes in his rookie year, recording 29 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown, and could improve. However, tight ends under Wilson have historically not produced big numbers.
The Giants’ backfield is very intriguing. Tyrone Tracy Jr. shined in his rookie season, finishing as the RB26. However, that doesn't tell the whole story. Tracy was rarely utilized for the first four games of the season but broke out with 14-point and 22.7-point performances in back-to-back games.
Including those games, Tracy reached double-digit fantasy points in seven of the final 13 games of the season, including a 23.0-point outing in Week 8 against the Eagles.
He finished the season with 839 yards and five touchdowns, including three 100+ yard games and 38 receptions for 284 receiving yards and one touchdown, the same as his rookie campaign.
Tracy was expected to be the full-time starter, but the Giants selected Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo in the draft's fourth round. Last season, Skattebo broke out with 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, adding 605 yards and three scores on 45 receptions.
Tracy and Skattebo should receive carries, but so will Devin Singletary, who served as the third-down back last season. The crowded backfield limits all three players' upside, but Tracy draws FLEX appeal.
One Giant to watch in Dynasty leagues is first-round pick Jaxson Dart. While he is not expected to play this season, he could be an intriguing quarterback option down the line and stashed for the future.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.