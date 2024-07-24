Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor Offers Encouraging Update on Status
For those awaiting an update on New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, you can exhale.
Eluemunor, who is currently practicing at right tackle for the Giants, was injured midway through Wednesday’s practice when he took a shot to his mid-section during an 11-on-11 drill.
The veteran offensive lineman stayed on the ground for several minutes while being attended to by the training staff before finally leaving the field flanked by two members of the team’s training staff.
The Giants never confirmed what Eluemuor’s injury was, but the veteran, who has been called upon to step in for Evan Neal while he continues his rehab from season-ending ankle surgery, gave an encouraging update on his status via his X (formerly Twitter) account.
While Eluemunor appears to have avoided a bigger issue, that doesn’t mean he’ll take his full practice reps when the team returns to the field on Thursday for their second training camp practice.
The medical staff could always hold him out for the rest of the week as a precaution, especially since the team isn’t due to be in pads until Monday.
But again, the good news is that Eluemunor appears to have avoided an injury that, had it been more serious, might have resulted in him missing valuable practice time while also leaving the Giants in a hole regarding their depth at offensive tackle.