Giants OLB Abdul Carter Definitely Won’t Be Getting No. 56 from LT
New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, who expressed admiration for Hall of Fame New York Giants linebacker Lawerence Taylor, whom he considers the gold standard for linebacker play, will have to chase that kind of greatness in a different jersey number.
Taylor told Steve Serby of the New York Post that his retired No. 56 will stay that way.
““I know he would love to wear that number, but hey, I think it’s retired,” Taylor told Serby, adding, “Get another number–I don’t care if it’s double zero–and then make it famous.”
Taylor has a valid point. Besides making No. 56 famous for his relentless play and tormenting of NF quarterbacks, Taylor built up his own legacy in that jersey number, which had previously been worn by offensive lineman Jim Clack.
While he has no problem with Carter aspiring to play the game as hard as he did, Taylor, who initially wanted to wear No. 98, the jersey number he wore at the University of North Carolina when he got to the pros (back then linebackers were only allowed to wear Nos. 50-59), instantly made No. 56 his own.
Carter, who met the Giants media on Friday in his first formal press conference, walked back his thoughts on his NFL jersey number, leaving it to be determined.
The Giants, who last year unretired Ray Flaherty’s No. 1 for receiver Malik Nabers after receiving the blessing of Flaherty’s family, also retired No. 11, last worn by quarterback Phil Simms, the jersey number that Carter wore at Penn State.
Carter has not indicated if No. 11 might interest him, and Simms is not known to have commented on the matter either.
