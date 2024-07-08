Giants OLB Brian Burns Reveals Takeaways from Sack Summit Participation
New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns recently attended the annual “Sack Summit” in Las Vegas with the goal of improving his game at the forefront of his mind.
The New York Giants' new $141 million edge rusher is among the best in the league, but he is still working to reach that tier of Nick Bosa, TJ Watt, Maxx Crosby, and Miles Garrett.
Since his arrival as a first-round pick out of Florida State in 2019, Burns has tallied 46 sacks and 95 quarterback hits and earned two Pro Bowl berths (2021 and 2022). Burns is also one of three players since 2019 to have 7.5 or more sacks in each season, Garrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being the others.
Despite such laurels, the former Carolina Panther is not resting. Burns recently met with NFL Network analyst and former NFL guard Brian Baldinger at the Sack Summit to discuss his participation in the event and what he hoped to take from it.
"Right now, I'm just trying to pick the older guys' brains," Burns told Baldinger. "You know I never really got to sit down and talk to Von [Miller]. I talk to Cam [Jordan], I talk to Maxx [Crosby]; those are guys I usually talk to. But now, I get to sit around with Von and [Matthew] Judon. You know, and also [give pointers] to the younger guys that are coming into the league."
Burns and Baldinger discussed Miller's prowess to understand "the moment" and take control of a game.
"[Miller] is one of the most clutch players. Even dating back to when they had Carolina in the Super Bowl, that was tough," Burns said. "He knows when to pick his times to really win and pull out his best stuff."
Last season, Burns notched eight sacks, a decline from his 12.5-sack performance in 2022. He nearly had double digits in 2020 and 2021.
Learning from one of the best pass rushers of the past decade is not a bad idea. Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro selection, and a Hall of Fame's All-2010s team member.
The expectation will be that Burns reaches double-digit sack form in 2024, especially surrounded by talents such as interior defensive Dexter Lawrence II and fellow outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.