Giants OLB Brian Burns Sets Record Straight About His Viral Video Outburst
New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns drew some unwanted attention following the Giants' disastrous and historic loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, in which Denver scored 33 points to erase what had been a once comfortable lead.
After the game, Burns, who shares the NFL’s sack leader (9.0) with Byron Young of the Rams, was captured on video huffing and puffing as he made his way back to the locker room, at one point screaming about defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s decision to drop eight into coverage and rush only three.
On Tuesday, a much calmer Burns took to his X account to set the record straight, clarifying that his frustration was not directed at his defensive coordinator or the call made to drop eight into coverage at that juncture.
Burns has been a big part of the Giants’ defense this season and is a guy who puts it all on the line every week.
He even toughed out an ankle injury suffered in the loss, one in which, in the video showing him venting, he appeared to be walking gingerly and needed a walking boot for after the game, which he said was a precaution.
In his post, Burns didn’t go into the reason for his frustration, but given the competitor he is, he was likely seething over the team having lost a game that they were on their way to winning.
The Biggest Unanswered Question
Bowen is not scheduled to speak to the media until Thursday. While there might be some who don’t have a problem with the decision to drop eight into coverage, the biggest question has to do with the personnel package on the field, rushing the passer.
According to the NFL+ personnel lineup listed for that play, the Giants' pass rushers were Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Roy Robertson-Harris, and the coverage guys were linebacker Bobby Okereke and defensive backs Dru Phillips, Cor’Dale Flott, Nic Jones, Dane Belton, Tyler Nubin, and Beaux Brade.
Not on the field were Dexter Lawrence II and Abdul Carter, an odd choice, as one might have figured that at least one, if not both, of those pass rushers would have been on the field given what was at stake on that drive.
The Broncos went on to pick up 29 yards on the play on a Bo Nix to Marvin Mims pass completion. Burns was then called for being offside on the next play as the Broncos scrambled to get back to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball, which gave Denver a free five yards.
Nix then added another 22 yards on a pass to Cortuland Sutton, and then, after spiking the ball on the ensuing play, kicker Wil Lutz converted the 39-yard walk-off field goal to win the game.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.