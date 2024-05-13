Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Urges Fans to Keep the Faith
Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has been vocal since being drafted by the New York Giants in 2022 but in a good way.
The fifth overall pick in his draft class has always exuded confidence, believing that he can be a top pass rusher in the league one day, and this offseason has been no different.
Thibodeaux, speaking to the New York Post during a stint as a speaker at the SBH Youth Football Camp in New York, has a new goal ahead of the 2024 season.
That goal? To break the single-season sack record.
“I mean, I’m always going to shoot for the stars, so the only thing you can do from here is go for the record,” he said.
But is it a realistic goal?
“As long as you believe in it, it’s as realistic as you want it to be,” Thibodeaux said.
The single-season record is 22.5 sacks, first set by former Giant Michael Strahan in 2002 and then matched by T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.
Thibodeaux exploded for 11.5 sacks in his second pro season last year, leading the team in that category in a breakout season.
Despite his high sack total, the Giants defense failed to consistently provide pressure on the quarterback. General manager Joe Schoen addressed the problem by trading for former Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns and extending him to a five-year, $141 million deal.
Thibodeaux's excited to have a star running mate on his opposite side.
“He challenges me," Thibodeaux said. When you’re talking about having somebody with similar body types and mindsets who has reached a higher level of greatness than I have, it’s nothing but motivation.
"It’s constant work whether we’re watching film with each other, whether we’re talking ball or whether we’re on the field getting pass rushes in, and seeing how he does things and how I can implement them in my game. Then there are certain things that I do differently that he can implement in his game.”
Burns, who's missed just three games in his career, had been one of the best players on a lackluster Panthers defense. He was drafted No.16 overall in 2019, one pick before the Giants selected defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II.
Since then, Burns compiled 246 tackles, 46 sacks, 95 quarterback hits, and 59 tackles for loss in those five seasons.
With Burns on board, the Giants appear to have their new "Batman and Robin.
Or, as Thibodeaux prefers, "Black Panther" and "Spider-Man."
The Giants' defense upgrade is just one major step toward getting the team back on track following a disappointing 6-11 record last season. But they're going to need a lot more.
The problem mainly lies within the offense, which is counting on newcomers like veteran running back Devin Singletary and rookies Malik Nabers and Theo Johnson to help turbocharge a unit that will be led by quarterback Daniel Jones once he is cleared to return from a torn ACL.
To ensure the Giants offense runs more smoothly, general manager Joe Schoen prioritized upgrading talent along the offensive line by bringing in guard Jon Runyan Jr and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor as two potential Day 1 starters.
They also prioritized veteran depth, with signings such as Austin Schlottmann, Aaron Stinnie, and Matt Nelson.
Despite their improvements on paper, most are still down on the Giants heading into this season. But Thibodeaux urged fans to keep the faith.
“Just keep riding with us,” he said. “It’s going to be a long road, but look at the Knicks. It’s been a long road, but they’re still fighting.”
Just like the Giants plan to do with Thibodeaux and Burns among those leading the way in 2024.