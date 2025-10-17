Giants Offensive Line Makes Strides in Updated Ranking
The New York Giants' offensive line is trending upwards heading into Week 7.
The Eagles came into Week 6 ranked in the bottom 10 in the NFL in sacks, and the Giants kept it that way. Jaxson Dart wasn’t sacked in the Week 6 victory, which now makes two consecutive weeks where Dart has been kept upright.
The line overcame adversity in the victory as well, with Austin Schlottmann taking over at center following an injury to John Michael Schmitz. Schlottmann played 32 snaps against Philadelphia, recording the highest pass blocking grade (80.5) out of the entire Giants line, per PFF.
The Giants’ offensive line’s successful showing, combined with their ability to overcome an injury without issue, has them moving up in this week’s PFF offensive line rankings.
Zoltan Buday of PFF ranks the Giants’ offensive line 19th headed into Week 7, one spot up from their Week 6 ranking. Buday notes the Giants have been steadily improving throughout the season.
“The Giants' offensive line continues to improve as the season wears on. The unit did not give up a sack against the Eagles, leading to a 14th-ranked 86.4 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating,” Buday wrote.
The Giants' offensive line limited the Eagles' pass rush, which had terrorized them with 30 pressures and seven sacks in their two matchups last season. Not only did they bounce back, but they did it with backup center Austin Schlottmann performing like a top-of-the-line starter.
“While John Michael Schmitz Jr. left New York's Week 6 game with an injury, backup Austin Schlottmann put together an impressive performance on 32 snaps in relief.
"His 80.5 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked fifth among centers this week,” Buday said.
What led to the Giants' improved ranking ?
A big part of the Giants' overall improvement up front has been Andrew Thomas returning to his full-time role at left tackle.
In weeks 1-3, Giants left tackles Marcus Mbow and James Hudson III each gave up a sack and allowed 16 combined pressures. Thomas took over full-time at left tackle in Week 4; in that time, he has allowed just two quarterback pressures and no sacks.
Thomas moving into the starting left tackle role was planned; however, Schlottmann coming in mid-game during Week 6 at center was not. A mid-game center change is less than ideal, but the Giants were able to operate with Schlottmann handing the snaps without issue.
With Schmitz currently in concession protocol, Schlottmann may be called to start at center in Week 7. Schlottmann's success coming into the game during Week 6 is important, as it allows Dart and the rest of the Giants' offense to enter the game with confidence.
Outside of Thomas returning to form and Schlottmann coming on and excelling, the Giants' line has also been aided by strong performances from Jermaine Eluemunor over the past two games.
After allowing six pressures through the first four weeks, Eluemunor has given up just one pressure over the past two weeks, per PPF.
The Giants' line, which has improved over the past three weeks, has helped their rookie backfield of Dart and Cam Skattebo operate comfortably.
Their continued improvement, alongside Dart and Skattebo’s development, will be paramount to the Giants' success down the remainder of the season.
