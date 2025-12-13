NY Giants' Andrew Thomas Earns Special Honors in New PFF Ranking

For the last couple of years, the words "if" and "but" have constantly preceded New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas' name, as in "Thomas is among the best at his position, but he is always hurt" or "If Thomas can stay on the field, the offensive line could be competent."

Thomas, to his credit, has removed all the hypotheticals this season. The 2022 Second-Team All-Pro is performing at an elite level once again , rewarding fans for their patience, as Pro Football Focus has recognized Thomas for his terrific comeback campaign.

Gordon McGuinness named the 26-year-old to PFF's third-quarter All-Pro Second Team , Thomas slotting in behind Denver Broncos LT Garett Bolles.

If the Giants were relevant, perhaps Thomas would have a realistic chance at winning the inaugural “Protector of the Year” award.

He does not need individual accolades to highlight his contributions, though. If one wants to know Thomas' impact, all they have to do is see how New York's offensive line stacks up against the rest of the league.

What was long a hospitable environment for opposing pass-rushers is now a fairly sturdy wall of protection.

The Giants largely have No. 78 to thank for the welcome transformation. Thomas has allowed just one sack and 11 total pressures in 714 offensive snaps , per PFF, and he continues to show great discipline in the trenches (only three penalties committed).

Few tackles are as consistently dependable in both pass and run blocking.

Those who follow the Giants closely should have already been keenly aware of his value to the team, but he is raising the bar in 2025. The future of this franchise rests heavily on the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder's shoulders.

NY Giants' Andrew Thomas elevates those around him

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles with quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and currently injured rookie running back Cam Skattebo already tend to run the ball with reckless abandon. Thomas helps ensure they do not take unnecessary damage near the line of scrimmage.

A good chunk of the dynamic duo's early-season success could be attributed to the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Thomas is providing New York's depleted offense with time and space to operate, which is one of the reasons Big Blue has been in a position to upset several playoff-caliber squads this year.

The Giants were a bottom-barrel offense the previous two seasons. Now, they are scoring 21.5 points per game. There is still much work to do, but the unit is certainly trending in the right direction.

People will naturally focus on Dart, but Thomas is the straw that stirs the drink. He leads a rising offensive line that is possibly the biggest positive to come out of what has been another painful campaign.

It is incredibly encouraging that New York has potentially found its next franchise quarterback, but without the means to protect him, the team will stay stuck in the mud. Andrew Thomas can propel Dart and the Giants forward if he maintains this form next season.

He deserves ample praise right now, however. It is nice to see PFF give it to him. With the schedule softening in the final four weeks of the campaign, Thomas has the chance to build an even stronger case for All-Pro honors.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage