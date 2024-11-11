Giants OT Evan Neal Has a Positive 2024 Season Debut as Starter
While things were falling apart for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, another of the team’s first-round draft picks had things looking up for him.
Offensive tackle Evan Neal, who was finally deemed ready to start a game at right tackle, came through with a very impressive showing.
Neal was absolutely mauling people out there in the run game, moving people deep into the second level while never losing contact.
He showed violence, feel, and balance in the run-blocking aspect of his game that had been missing since he dealt with ankle issues last year.
As for his pass blocking, it wasn’t always pretty–he was not moving well in retreat, he wasn’t getting his hands on his man, and he looked very clumsy in space–but according to NextGen Stats, Neal allowed just one pressure on 41 pass block snaps (2.4%), setting a career-low in pressure rate allowed (min 10. pass blocks).
Twenty-seven of Neal’s pass-blocking snaps came against Jadeveon Clowney, whose lone pressure came against the third-year right tackle.
It’s worth noting that Neal had pass-blocking help on his side consisting of tight-end chips and right guard Greg Van Roten sliding over to help with double-team blocks.
But for a team that has discovered life after Saquon Barkley in rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr, Neal’s run blocking was superb, and we’re looking forward to seeing more of him in two weeks where hopefully he’ll knock off more rust.