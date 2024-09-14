Giants QB Daniel Jones Lands 29th in New Quarterback Stock Report
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fell three spots in The Athletic's Quarterback Stock Rating, falling from 26th prior to the season to 29th. At the end of the preseason, Jones was ranked 26th.
Jones had a rough start to his 2024 season in his first game back from a torn ACL. Against the Minnesota Vikings, he completed only 22-of-42 passes for 186 yards and no touchdowns while also throwing two interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown.
Out of the three quarterbacks below him, one is a backup quarterback in Malik Willis who filled in for Jordan Love for two plays at the end of the Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs game.
The other two below Jones are Will Levis, from Tennessee who checks in at 31 and Deshaun Watson whose stock plummeted to 30 from 28.
Jones has done little so far to prove he’s a top-15 quarterback. His play on Sunday only went to further intensify calls from angry Giants fans wanting to see him benched.
That frustration resulted in a steady shower of boos every time the Giants offense came off the field without a score. It even extended to after the game when a group of fans waited outside the player’s entrance to mercilessly heckle Jones.
Jones said he understands the fans' frustrations, but he’s not about to let the heckling get in the way of what he needs to do.
“Fans are upset and frustrated, and we’re frustrated, too,” Jones said this week. “I understand that. I’m not easily offended. I understand how it works and know I got to play better. We all got to play better.”
Giants quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shea Tierney said the footwork issue Jones mentioned after Sunday's loss is something that’s an ongoing process with quarterbacks, regardless of what year they are in.
Tierney said there was some good to come out of Jones’s performance Sunday. “I felt like he, you know, for not playing a game in 10 months with live things, I thought he saw things well,” he told reporters Friday.
“I thought the decision making process was good and you know, sometimes you make one faster or slower based on how the defense is. And I think just the timing of getting in there with live bullets and everything like that is the thing that you just gotta get back to getting used to. But I think he did make good decisions as far as just operating the offense and going through his progressions.”
Tierney’s praise is unlikely to calm the growing number of Giants fans who want Jones sent out of town yesterday. But the quarterback refused to publicly defend his position as the team’s starting quarterback, saying that he has one job to do.
“I’m playing to win games. I’m playing to lead the team to score points and win games," Jones said. "That’s always been my focus. I know I can do that.”
Jones will get the starting nod on Sunday at Washington when the Giants travel to face the Commanders, a team he’s historically played well against. If he flops in that game, expect the cries for his removal to grow even more deafening.