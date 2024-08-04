Giants QB Daniel Jones Not Flinching Under Duress, Says AHC/OC Mike Kafka
Given all that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has gone through—specifically the spotty pass protection that has led to inconsistencies in his game and some of his injury issues—one certainly wouldn’t blame him if he was beyond repair mentally.
But Jones, proving to be as resilient as they come, is a long way off from being skittish, as shown in his first eight training camp practices where he’s taken every scheduled rep with no days off.
Although Jones doesn’t have to worry about being hit in these practices, his exposure to mostly 11-on-11 scenarios have led to live pass rushes where he has been getting not only a feel for the rush for the first time since he tore his ACL in early November, but also helping with his decision making.
“He’s not flinching, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said of what he’s seen from Jones so far. “Whether it’s the plays, whether it's people up and around the pocket, he's stepping up and throwing it strong.”
Jones is determined to silence critics who have questioned whether he has a legitimate future as the Giants’ starting quarterback. As was confirmed on Hard Knocks, the team investigated possibly trading up in the draft for a quarterback to protect themselves, given Jones’s injury history.
But Jones, as well as those who saw or heard about the episodes, know full well that if the Giants had been able to trade up, they weren’t going to give up premium draft assets just to acquire a backup to sit behind Jones for the remainder of his four-year deal signed in the 2023 offseason.
Jones won't come out and say so, but he has been practicing with a chip on his shoulder since spring. While it remains to be seen if he’ll get any preseason snaps, Jones is on a mission to be closer to the quarterback he was in 2022 than last year’s version.
Kafka believes the former Duke star is on the right track to doing so.
“Coming back from injury isn't easy at all,” he said. “There are a lot of things you've got to work through, not just physically but mentally and psychologically, and getting over that injury part of it.
“I think Daniel is doing a great job of managing that, putting him in those situations with a pocket, with the bodies around him, and giving him the live action. I think every single day, he's getting more and more comfortable with it, and I think he's doing a nice job.”