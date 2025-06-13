Giants QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston Land on Prestigious List
For those who still might have doubts about the New York Giants quarterback room as led by Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, wonder no more.
Both Wilson and Winston, according to a new analysis of the top 25 highest-graded quarterbacks by Pro Football Network, made the cut alongside prestigious names such as Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson. Wilson ranked 21st on the list, and Winston ranked 24th.
Wilson, who is projected to be the Giants’ starting quarterback this season, isn’t the player he once was with the Seahawks, but he has ten Pro Bowls to his name (including last year) and a Super Bowl victory.
He made the cut thanks to advanced metrics, which, per the study, noted that while “he hasn’t been quite as efficient as some of his peers, with a career +0.09 EPA per dropback, he’s raised his game in tight moments (+0.20 EPA/DB).”
PFSN goes on to note that Wilson’s “38.3% third- and fourth-down conversion rate leaves room for improvement, but his +0.25 EPA per rush helps even things out.”
Winston, one of the first overall picks in the 2015 NFL draft, has seen his career evolve into a more journeyman-type role due to inconsistency. Still, there has been no disputing his productivity earlier in his career.
In the first ten years of his career, Winston totaled 24,225 passing yards, 154 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions, holding a 61.2% completion rate and an 86.4 passer rating.
His best season was back in 2019 when he led the league in attempts (626) and passing yards (5,109). However, the most glaring statistic working against him has been interceptions, a byproduct of his taking risks down the field. Winston has logged six seasons in which he threw double-digit interceptions, the most recent of which was last year.
The PFSN metrics also revealed that if a team is looking to get off to a fast start, Winston is the guy, having logged a career +0.25 EPA per dropback in first halves. However, he has been unable to complete those performances and has struggled under pressure (-0.43 EPA/DB).
The Giants signed Wilson to be a one-year bridge quarterback while first-round pick Jaxson Dart acclimates to life in the NFL. Meanwhile, Winston is signed for two years, the idea being that he’ll be the backup to Wilson this year, at least until Dart leapfrogs him on the depth chart. Then, come 2026, when Dart becomes the starter, Winston will likely be the backup once again.
