Giants Quarterback Plummets Further in QB Power Rankings
Despite having positives to build around, the New York Giants continue to struggle to get positive production from their quarterback, Daniel Jones, who continues to fail to come up big when it matters most.
So it comes as no surprise that in CBS SPorts’ latest 2024 QB rankings, Jones is now considered among the worst quarterbacks in the league (No.29 out of 32 starters).
Monday night against Pittsburgh, Jones faced one of the league’s top defenses. While he was under pressure quite a bit, Jones, who in the 26-18 loss completed 24 of his 38 passes for no touchdowns and one interception.
He came up woefully short at the end of the game with a chance to tie it when he failed to call the right protection on a strip-sack/fumble recovery by T.J. Watt and then threw a bad interception on a pass intended for running back Devin Singletary–completely missing an open Theo Johnson int he middle of the field–to end the game.
The Giants desperately need positive quarterback play, as the fans and organization appear to be growing impatient. Currently, the Giants are last in the NFC East division halfway through the season.
The Giants have great foundational pieces, yet the total offense ranks 27th and continues to struggle with red zone production, among other things.
The offensive struggles have increased calls for the Giants to bench Jones and move forward with either backup Drew Lock or Tommy Devito to help bring new energy and life into this offense.
While Jones is not solely to blame, his performance has not reflected the $160 million contract extension he received in 2023.
At this stage of the season, the Giants are left with a tough decision to make. They are not that far out of being back in the race for a potential wild card spot, but it’s going to take a lot of things for that to happen. The consolation if they continue to lose is they’ll increase their draft position which will help them build for the future.
The Giants should bench Jones moving forward for the betterment of the future. They don’t have much to gain and are in desperate need of new energy surrounding this young team. They also would remove the threat of Jones’s $23 million injury guarantee kicking in should he be injured.
Last season, when Jones and veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered injuries that landed them on IR, Tommy Devito stepped up and brought new hope to MetLife Stadium. Devito went on to throw for 1,010 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions, the Giants offense playing with more energy and finding more success.
However, head coach Brian Daboll has remained committed to starting Jones, at least for now. It’s fair to wonder, though, how much longer he’ll stick with the quarterback if the losing continues, as the Giants have a far more talented team than their record suggests.