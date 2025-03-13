Giants Quarterback Update: Russell Wilson Due in Town to Meet with Team's Brass
Free agent quarterback Russell Wilson had his planned meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday and is en route to meet with the Giants about potentially being their veteran bridge quarterback for the next year or two.
Wilson, whose time in Pittsburgh appears over as the Steelers are (like the Giants) interested in landing Aaron Rodgers, met with the Giants last offseason after being released by the Broncos.
At the time, Wilson was thought to be heavily interested in joining the Giants, but only if he could compete for the starting job.
The Giants, however, stuck to their plan to give the starting job to Daniel Jones, who was in the latter stages of his recovery from a torn ACL at the time.
With no assurance of getting on the field, unless Jones got injured again or played poorly, Wilson’s meeting with the Giants was brief. He went on to sign with the Steelers, where he competed with Justin Fields for the job.
Fast forward to the present. Wilson and Aaron Rodgers remain the top two veteran quarterbacks still on the market.
The consensus is that Rodgers is the better option despite two rocky seasons with the Jets (one of which he missed nearly the entire season due to an injury).
But Rodgers, as he's been known to do, is currently working on his own time to decide which of the Giants, Steelers, or Vikings he wants to join–assuming he even wants to play.
Wilson leaving the Browns headquarters without agreeing to terms gives the Giants a chance to settle their most glaring and most important position on the team.
It’s believed the Giants would like to sign a veteran bridge quarterback for at least two years. Among the criteria they seem to be looking at are guys who have won a Super Bowl and who are willing to mentor younger signal callers.
Regardless of who the Giants, who also have Tommy DeVito on the roster, ultimately sign for the position, it is believed that the Giants still intend to draft a quarterback, though where and who remains up for determination.
It’s also thought that the Giants, who are under pressure to win more than the three games they won last year, will roll with the veteran to start the season and could leave the veteran in there while a rookie acclimates, that is so long as the veteran is able to engineer some winning efforts.