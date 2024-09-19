Giants Ranked 31st in New SI NFL Publishers Power Ranking Poll
The New York Giants’ 2024 season did not take on the start many had hoped for, as they’re now 0-2 and about to face the toughest part of their schedule ahead.
Unfortunately for the Giants, they're no stranger to 0-2 starts. They've now had an 0-2 record nine times since the 2013 season, leading to many disappointing seasons that would follow.
There's plenty of other teams that are also 0-2, but the Giants have looked like one of the worst units in the league. Not surprisingly, they didn't land a favorable spot in SI's Week 3 NFL Power Rankings, coming in at No. 31.
Our own Patricia Traina, who was one of the voters, had this to say about the Giants 21-18 loss to the Washington Commanders last week:
"The New York Giants’ 21-18 loss to the Washington Commanders marked their first loss in franchise history in which they scored three touchdowns and did not allow any. The Giants were done this week because of their poor run defense, especially on third down, and another questionable roster management decision involving not having a backup kicker ready for Graham Gano (groin)."
Two consecutive humiliating losses to start the season isn't exactly what the Giants and their fanbase hoped to see. In Week 1, the offense was absolutely abysmal, failing to reach the end zone and could not establish a running game.
Quarterback Daniel Jones looked like a shell of himself. Whether it was running into sacks, missing receivers on routine throws or hesitating to take shots downfield, Jones played arguably the worst game of his career.
He also added in two bad interceptions, one taken back for a touchdown when the Giants were backed up near their own goal line.
The Giants defense couldn't pressure Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, aside from a sack from Dexter Lawrence in the first quarter. They allowed Aaron Jones to rush for 94 yards and one touchdown, once again failing to stop the run.
Justin Jefferson had a touchdown catch, but didn't wreck the game as many thought he would, going for 59 yards on four catches against Deonte Banks.
They desperately needed a win last Sunday in Washington and seemed to be on their way to victory, but the Giants defense once again failed to show up. The offense actually improved, led by rookie Malik Nabers carrying the group.
Nabers had 10 catches for 127 yards and one touchdown, becoming the youngest receiver in NFL history to post that statline. He unfortunately had a drop late in the fourth quarter that would've given the Giants a first down, but that wasn't the reason they lost.
Graham Gano popped up with a groin injury late in the week leading up to the game, but wasn't given an official designation. A similar situation happened last year where Gano was injured and eventually was placed on season ending IR.
Gano injured himself on the opening kickoff with a hamstring issue and was ruled out quickly. Punter Jamie Gillan attempted an extra point after Devin Singletary's rushing touchdown, but missed wide right.
This prompted the Giants to attempt two point conversions from there on out, failing each time. Had the Giants elevated Jude McAtamney from the practice squad as insurance, they could've potentially won the game.
The main reason to blame is the defense. They didn't allow a touchdown, but also failed to force a punt. The Commanders converted seven field goals on the day. The Giants allowed 215 yards on the ground, once again igniting the issue about their run defense. They had five sacks on rookie Jayden Daniels, but still couldn't get off the field when it mattered.
Bad teams find ways to lose and the Giants certainly did that on Sunday in Washington. It's fair that they're ranked as the second worst team in the league, only ahead of the Carolina Panthers. In order to climb the rankings, they'll need to pull out a few underdog victories, starting with the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.