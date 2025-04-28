Giants RB Cam Skattebo Merges Emotion With Furious Reputation
The New York Giants offered salvation for a Sun Devil with their first move of the 2025 NFL Draft's final day.
With the 105th pick of the proceedings, the Giants drafted running back Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State, going with a running back in the draft's third day for the second consecutive season after Tyrone Tracy, Jr. was acquired in last year's edition.
Skattebo's emotional reaction upon his selection might have startled some who had grown used to his reputation as a violent runner. But it came purely from the heart, as an athlete who had no Division I-A/Football Bowl Subdivision offers coming out of high school before he transferred to Tempe and helped drag an Arizona State program to a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth that came with it.
"I've worked all my life for this, so something that I've been praying on, and it's finally coming to light, so I'm excited," Skattebo said shortly after receiving the Giants' call.
"I've been doubted my whole life, so I hate answering certain questions because there are certain things you don't have answers to, like how other people think. I'm ready to play football for the New York Giants, and I'm ready to give it everything I've got. I can't wait to be there. It's going to be awesome."
Skattebo will bring a relatively packed trophy case for a fourth-round pick: He brings Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year honors (previously bestowed to NFL alums like Cooper Kupp) from his first collegiate stop at Sacramento State, All-American invites from his time in Tempe, and a Peach Bowl Offensive MVP performance that served as a formal introduction to the more mainstream parts of the draft.
Skattebo's 5-foot-9 stature might have been a gatekeeper when it came to the premier portions, but there was still a fair amount of hype surrounding his entry. The Giants themselves had him stop by on a top-30 visit, and some felt he could've gotten a call on Friday.
But he was forced to wait until the early portions of round four. The subsequent rejection only added to the emotional reaction when the Giants' zip code appeared on his phone.
"There are seven rounds in the NFL Draft, and I was expecting a call," Skattebo said of Friday's wait. "I wasn't too bummed about it, but I knew at some point I was going to get the call, so I wasn't too worried, and I'm glad it was today."
"It kind of shows more of the path of how people have doubted me a little bit, and now that the Giants believe in me, I'm going to believe in them and what they've got and what we have as a team and I'm going to try to go win a championship."
If anyone has shown a right to be angry, it's undoubtedly the Giants, who continue to endure a dubious decade of football.
The meandering Giants offense enjoyed at least some semblance of a breakout in the form of Tracy. While far from the bruiser Skattebo can be, Tracy can drag defenders to extra yardage and create manageable downs that extend drives and let momentum flow.
Skattebo, who described himself as a "physical, downhill, get to the end zone back," has no intentions of switching it up upon his makeover from red-and-yellow to Big Blue.
"I play my brand of football, and I continue to do that, and that's what has given me success. I'm just going to keep playing how I play and get better every day," Skattebo declared.
"I just continue to keep my head down and work, and I'm excited. The journey I've been on has been long, but we're here now, and to be a Giant, I'm blessed to be here, and I can't wait to get to New York and start playing ball."
