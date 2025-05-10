Giants RB Cam Skattebo Says He Hasn't Proven Anything Yet
For New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, the road to the NFL was long and highly emotional. He admitted to shedding tears of joy when his dream became a reality.
But as with anything, it wasn’t easy for the Rio Linda, California native. It started with receiving zero FBS offers, which led him to an initial commitment to Sacramento State, where he exploded to claim the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year honor, which led to even greater acknowledgment from higher Division I programs.
Evan, after transferring to Arizona State, the wins wouldn't come as easily for the blue-collar running back who was doubted for his size and speed.
His first season with the Sun Devils saw seven starts, 783 yards, and nine touchdowns. He would have to wait his turn until 2024, when he again took his work behind the scenes and molded it into one of the most impressive rushing stints in college football.
One 1,711-yard and 21 touchdown statline later, Skattebo found himself enamoring the hearts of several professional franchises eager to add his brute style of play to their offensive huddle, none stronger than the Giants who picked him in the fourth round of April's draft to shift the paradigm of what has been a rollercoaster stretch for the team's backfield.
From getting that sense of emotion from hearing his name called to donning the Giants hat and arriving in East Rutherford this week for rookie minicamp, Skattebo has surely been soaking it all in and enjoying his accomplishments that came from nothing.
However, he knows that putting on the blue jersey doesn't signify an end to the process of proving himself as a player. Instead, he was adamant that getting to the next level is like starting over on a fresh slate, where the outside world will want to know who Cam Skattebo is.
"I've worked 18 years to get to this moment, and I'm on an NFL team now, and I still have more to prove, so I'm excited to get to work and prove what I am," Skattebo told reporters after his first practice with the Giants.
Who that young man is can be described as one of the toughest ball carriers who might ever touch the pigskin this season. Skattebo strives to inflict punishment on any defender who comes within the space of his rushing lane, and he loves to do so by lowering his shoulders and laying intense contact on the other end.
That skillset helped Skattebo lead Arizona State through the Big 12 competition and into the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. He nearly carried the Sun Devil program past Texas with his astounding 30-carry, 143-yard, and two-touchdown performance, which showed everything an NFL front office needed to know about his character.
Above all, Skattebo knows the key to succeeding at the running back position is finding the right contact angles and using them to his advantage in trucking bodies over.
To him, being physical is never truly finished until he finds his way into the endzone, something the Giants hope to see a lot in the upcoming campaign.
The job of being that enforcer only gets tougher as Skattebo prepares to fully transcend into the NFL game, and that is why he understands how he must prove himself once again that he belongs smashing shoulder pads with the big boys.
"How many snaps of the NFL have you seen me play?” he asked in response to a question about how he keeps that chip on his shoulder. “Zero, right? I've proved nothing.
"I've proved what I am in college, but I've proved nothing at this level. So now, where I'm at, I have to prove myself, and if that's for five years or if that's for 10 years, I'm going to continue to prove myself. I'm the best, do it for the longest, so continue to do that and just work my butt off until time comes."
Luckily for Skattebo, the chance to prove himself might not take as long as it did at his two previous collegiate stops. All early signs are pointing towards the Giants wanting to deploy him and fellow back Tyrone Tracy in what has been coined a "thunder and lightning" dual-back system, where their running styles can be used individually to confuse opposing defenses.
Given his power, Skattebo could receive many gap-running snaps between the tackles. Tracy, who showed immense promise in his rookie season last fall with 839 yards and five touchdowns, could assume more of the outside zone looks and passing targets with his speed and shiftiness in the open field.
No matter how the snap counts divide up and what is asked of him, Skattebo maintains the mindset of needing to earn what he is given at this next level with New York. He is ready to step in, absorbing any pointers from teammates like Tracy and steamrolling ahead as he has done to anyone who has stood in the way of his career thus far.
Most importantly, he will continue to show the doubters that he can become the best all-around running back the league has seen, which has been his ultimate goal since he first strapped on the gear as a young bull and let his electrifying performances speak for themselves.
If people want to sleep, they can sleep," Skattebo said. "I have no issue with that. It's been something I've had to deal with my whole life, so I will continue to do what I need to do to be successful and play as long as I can in this league."
"Whatever our roles are, if [Tracy] plays the whole time and I play not at all, I'm just going to be here and I'm going to work, put my head down and keep going."
