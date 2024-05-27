Giants RB Devin Singletary Ranked at Bottom of PFF's Starting Running Backs
One of the most significant moves the New York Giants made during the off-season was to part ways with running back Saquon Barkley, arguably the face of their franchise since his arrival as the second overall draft pick in 2018.
Barkley, who claimed he never received an offer from the Giants this past off-season to remain with the club, took his talents down the turnpike to the Philadelphia Eagles. Devin Singletary is now filling his roster spot (and jersey number).
According to Pro Football Focus’s ranking of all 32 projected NFL starting running backs, Barkley still holds a spot in the top ten, ranking sixth behind Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers, Derrick Henry of the Ravens, Jonathan Taylor of the Colts, Nick Chubb of the Browns, and Bijan Robinson of the Falcons.
Conversely, Singletary ranked 30th out of 32 on author Thomas Valentine’s list, ahead of Gus Edwards of the Chargers (31st) and Zamir White of the Raiders (32nd).
Valentine praised Singletary, who, after four seasons with the Bills, played for the Texans last year, for overtaking Dameon Pierce as the lead back in Houston’s ground game.
Valentine further notes of Singletary’s 2023 season, “Singletary carried the ball a career-high 216 times for 898 yards and four touchdowns while earning a 70.8 grade. His 23 explosive runs tied for 13th in the NFL, and he was top 20 in yards after contact, too.
What these overall rankings don’t address is that the guys in the top 10 are likely to be the bell cows for their respective teams, whereas the guys outside of the top 10 are likely to be lower-volume types part of a committee approach.
That appears to be the approach the Giants, at least, are taking, as Singletary, who has led every NFL team he’s played for in rushing, has only once had over 200 carries, that last season in his career.
A more accurate criterion for ranking the running backs would probably be the player’s success rate (found at Pro Football Reference), defined as picking up at least 40 percent of the required yardage on first down, 60 percent on second down, and 100 percent on third and fourth downs.
McCaffrey (50.4), Taylor (52.0), and Taylor (49.3) are the clear leaders in that stat. However, Sigletary’s 48.8 career rushing success rate is better than Chubb’s 48.4, Robinson’s 43.5, and Barkley’s 42.5.
This is NOT to suggest that Singletary is necessarily a top-10 running back, nor is it to suggest that he’s in the same group as McCaffrey, Henry, and Taylor, who are clearly among the elite at their position.
But to rank Singletary so low on the list just seems like a disservice to the 26-year-old. While he does not have eye-popping rushing numbers or a league rushing title, he has been very effective with his opportunities.