Giants RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Reveals He’s a Fan of This 2025 Quarterback Prospect
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. is ready to support whichever quarterback general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll decide to anoint as the new starter.
But as far as Tracy is concerned, one quarterback intrigues him in this year’s draft class.
"To be honest with you, I'm a fan of Cam Ward," Tracy told former Giants receiver turned video host Brandon London during a recent sitdown for the New York Post.
Why Ward?
"Just because I think the passing and the running, that's where the league is shifting to, and just off of Dabs's offense, we have a whole bunch of quarterback runs and situations where the quarterback has to run,” Tracy said.
“I'm not saying other quarterbacks in the draft can't run. I just know Cam Ward is the best off of film. He's my favorite.”
The Giants are set to pick third in this year’s draft. Various mock drafts have Ward, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, and two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado as the top three picks, in some order.
It’s still early enough in the process that the Giants might opt to roll with a veteran bridge quarterback and go in a different direction with the third overall pick.
Such a move, however, probably wouldn’t sit well with most of the fan base, which has been clamoring for a new quarterback to take the Giants out of their recent doldrums.
While Tracy has his opinion, he also knows that neither Schoen nor Daboll will likely ask him for it. He stressed that whoever the team decides to bring in, he’s ready to give his full support.
"Whoever comes in, they're going to have to be passionate, just because [head coach Brian Daboll] is passionate," Tracy said.
"He wants a winner. He wants someone that has that high IQ but is also a leader at the same time."