Giants Release Week 12 Depth Chart with Changes
The New York Giants roster is what it is in terms of the majority of the 53-man roster, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few changes that appear to be made by the coaching staff moving forward.
According to the recently released unofficial depth chart sent to the media as part of the weekly game preview packet, besides the change in quarterback order, in which Tommy DeVito is now the starter and Daniel Jones is now listed as the third quarterback, the team has also apparently moved tight end Daniel Bellinger, who has been something of an afterthought while the coaches tried to force feed rookie Theo Johnson.
Bellinger has started just three games this season: Weeks 1 (Minnesota), 3 (Cleveland), and 6 (Cincinnati). He’s played in just 23 offensive snaps over the last three games after appearing in 86 in the first seven.
Bellinger, who is also not a bad receiver, has twice finished with at least an 86.3% catch rate in his three seasons. He has had just three targets this season, the last of which came in the Week 7 loss to the Eagles.
So, it will be interesting to see if, moving forward, Bellinger will get more snaps and pass targets than he’s been getting or if the Giants continue to send most of the tight end pass targets to Johnson, the rookie, who has a 65.6% catch rate through ten games and has averaged 3.2 targets per game this season.
In other “changes,” the unofficial depth chart has been updated to show that Evan Neal is now the starting right tackle, with Chris Hubbard as his backup and Jermaine Eluemunor as the starting left tackle.
This move was first made during the Week 10 loss to the Panthers in Munich. Although one might argue that the Panthers defense isn’t necessarily a powerhouse, it was still encouraging to see Neal, in his first starting assignment since last season, deliver a strong performance, both in run blocking and in pass protection, the latter where he only allowed one pressure in 43 pass blocking snaps per NextGen Stats.
The other interesting thing about the unofficial depth chart, compiled by the Giants' public relations staff, is that it still lists Devin Singletary as RB1, followed by Tyrone Tracy.
Tracy has started the last six games, including the two (weeks 5 and 6) that Singletary missed due to injury and those in which he returned to action. After getting just 15 rushing attempts in his first four games as a pro, Tracy, except in Week 7 against the Eagles, has received at least 21 rushing attempts over the last six weeks.
He has averaged 5.1 yards per carry, tying him for fourth among running backs with at least 100 rushing attempts this season (28 players), and has three 100+-yard games this year. His 3.22 yards after contact per attempt average is ninth among that same sample size.