Giants Reportedly Comfortable with Giving Rodgers His Space
The New York Giants are redefining the old idiom “patience of a saint” when it comes to giving veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers all the time he needs to decide whether to move his playing gear down the MetLife Stadium hall, from the Jets locker room to the Giants locker room.
So reports Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, who said the Giants are giving the mercurial Rodgers the time and space he needs to weigh all his options.
Rodgers, who is believed to have offers from both the Giants and the Steelers, is reportedly waiting to see if the Minnesota Vikings come calling, which Garafolo said as of Tuesday morning had not yet happened.
It’s not clear if that will happen either. The Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy in the first round last year, but they lost him for the season to knee surgery.
But with McCarthy on the mend and the Vikings not retaining Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones, some have interpreted that as the Vikings intention to roll with McCarthy as their starter at some point in 2025 and to get a lesser-priced veteran backup to the young signal caller.
While the Giants wait for Rodgers to clarify his decision, they have met with Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco, and a meeting with Jameis Winston is scheduled for Tuesday.
Garafolo also reported that the Giants were set to hold a Zoom meeting with Mason Rudolph before Rudolph decided to sign with the Steelers.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network echoed Garafoo’s report about the Giants being willing to wait for Rodgers to decide during a recent episode of The Insiders while wondering aloud if Rodgers might draft out his decision in the week leading up to the NFL Draft, as he did two years ago.
The question for the Giants, though, is whether they should move on at some point rather than risk the remaining options drying up. The fan base would certainly like a resolution.
However, the Giants, who last year exercised patience while waiting for a decision from tight end Darren Waller regarding retirement, are not new to playing the waiting game and have proven that they have a backup plan just in case things don’t unfold as they expect.