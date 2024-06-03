Giants Reportedly Expecting TE Darren Waller to Retire
New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is expected to announce his decision to retire from the game ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp on June 11-12, ESPN reports.
Waller, who has been contemplating retiring since February, has been a no-show at the team’s voluntary off-season program as he worked through the process. While weighing his options, the Giants have given him the space he needs, space he’s been filling by working on his music career.
Waller is also going through a divorce with his wife, WNBA star Kelsey Plum, who first broke the news of the couple’s split on her social media platform.
Waller, acquired from the Raiders for a third-round pick last off-season, had a forgettable first season with the Giants. He failed to regain the healthy form that saw him record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 with the Raiders.
The 31-year-old Waller, who looked unguardable last spring and summer, once again had to deal with hamstring issues, which limited him to just 20 games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and 12 games with the Giants, for whom he caught 52 passes for 552 yards and a touchdown.
Although the Giants gave Waller his space, they also prepared for the growing possibility that the tight end would be moving on. New York signed a pair of tight ends, Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz, in free agency earlier this year. They also drafted Theo Johnson in the fourth round of the 2024 draft to pair with new projected starter Daniel Bellinger this season.
Earlier this year, Waller told reporters during a promotion he did for IcyHot that he expected to decide his football future no later than mid-June when teams hold their mandatory minicamps. Players who don't show up for the mandatory minicamp are subject to fines unless the head coach/general manager excuses them from attending.
If Waller retires, as is expected, the Giants will gain $11.625 million of salary cap space, which should be more than enough to get them through the rest of the spring, training camp, and at least half of the upcoming season.
