Giants' Revamped Running Game Hovers Near Bottom of PFF's Ranking Ahead of Camp
The loss of Saquon Barkley for the New York Giants is deemed their biggest one of the offseason. It seems that way, as Barkley had been, at times, the only real explosive threat on their offense. With him joining the rival Eagles, the Giants had to pivot and sign another starting running back for a fraction of the price in Devin Singletary.
Singletary joins a very inexperienced room consisting of Eric Gray, rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr, Dante Miller, Jashaun Corbin, and former UFL star Jacob Saylors.
Outside of Singletary, the remaining players have a combined 18 career carries. There will be a committee to fill the void left by Barkley, with the second running back spot an important battle to watch in training camp.
For that reason (among others), Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus isn’t feeling particularly bullish on the Giants running back room. In his ranking of every running backs group in the league, .
"Devin Singletary looks to be the main back in New York after ‘s offseason exit. He reunites with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll after generating the fifth-best PFF wins above average figure last season (0.17)," Sikkema said.
"Eric Gray is in line for RB2 duties, and rookie Tyrone Tracy is the ultimate wild card who could boost this group, especially in the passing game."
Until they can prove it, this is a fair ranking for the Giants' running back room. However, that shouldn't deter people from having an optimistic viewpoint on this unit's capabilities.
Singletary has been a solid ball carrier throughout his career and has experience playing in Daboll's system from their time with the Bills. With Daboll calling plays this year, he knows better than anyone how to get Singletary involved.
Singletary has missed just one game over the last four seasons. He has posted 4,049 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry over five seasons and has led every team he’s been on in rushing yardage.
He also provides solid pass catching ability, hauling 175 passes for 1,164 and four touchdowns during that span. He'll likely be used on early rushing downs and most carries.
Tracy, who switched from receiver to running back last season at Purdue, could be the main receiving option. He's still a raw prospect, as last year was his first season playing the position.
However, Tracy, who took some first-team reps in the spring, has contact balance and the ability to elude defenders, which the coaches can work with if they can get him the ball in space and let him make a play.
Gray shouldn't be immediately thrown out of the equation, as he was set up to fail last season as a rookie. He was thrown into the punt returner role immediately, which didn't last long as he never did that before.
Due to Barkley being the main back with Matt Breida as the backup, Gray didn't get many opportunities to run the ball. He had only 17 carries for 48 yards in just 65 offensive snaps. Gray's role on the offense is still to be seen, but is well in the mix to be a part of the Giants' rushing attack.
While their running back unit isn't among the league's best, the Giants offense should benefit as long as they can run the ball effectively.