Giants Rise Three Spots in New Post-Draft Power Ranking Poll
The New York Giants added an influx of talent over the offseason, including its six draft picks (Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart, Darius Alexander, Cam Skattebo, Thomas Fidone II, and Korie Black).
Those personnel moves were good enough for FOX Sports’ David Helman, in a new post-draft power ranking poll, to bump the Giants up three spots, from No. 31 to No. 28. The three-point swing tied the Giants with the Titans, Raiders, and Cowboys for the biggest jump up the power rankings.
“Common sense won out for the Giants,” Helman wrote. “Drafting one of this year’s few elite prospects in Abdul Carter was a no-brainer, and it’s a relief that quarterback desperation didn’t stop them from doing something silly.
“New York’s defense looks sneaky good on paper, and I honestly think Russell Wilson can give this team a fighting chance. There’s still a lot of work to do, but I think the Giants can be far improved from last year’s disaster.”
No one will mistake the Giants roster for a Super Bowl contender right now. But with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll desperately needing to show team ownership that the franchise is headed in the right direction, the team’s offseason moves, which also include safety Jevon Holland, cornerback Paulson Adebo, defensive lineman Chauncey Golson, and offensive tackle James Hudson III, do indeed make for a much better-looking roster on paper.
That said, there is no such thing as an offseason trophy. Teams can rack up all the accolades they want in the offseason; it won’t mean a thing if the results aren’t there starting in Week 1.
But at least the Giants, whose roster holes last season were blatantly exposed, have given themselves a chance to be more competitive against what promises to be a very difficult schedule of opponents in 2025.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.