Giants-Rodgers Union a Good Match, Says NFL Draft Analyst
NFL Media Daniel Jeremiah is fully convinced that the New York Giants and soon-to-be-free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers are destined to team up for the 2025 season.
Jeremiah voiced that opinion during an appearance this week on The Pat McAfee Show, basing his thoughts on the lack of mention between the Giants and any other quarterback about to hit free agency.
Besides the lack of any other veteran options being strongly mentioned for the Giants, Jeremiah believes that because New York is in a must-win mode if jobs are to be saved, Rodgers is the best option to help them achieve that, even if he’s not the same quarterback he once was during his prime in Green Bay.
“Who’s the win right now, quarterback? It’s Aaron Rodgers,” Jeremiah said.
Jeremiah also suggested that the Giants might be able to pass on Rodgers if they know they can move up in the draft order to select Cam Ward, the Miami quarterback who seems to have moved to the top of the quarterback class this year.
But the odds of the Giants making any deals to move up in the draft before seeing what unfolds in free agency aren’t that strong.
General manager Joe Schoen has already said the team plans to add a veteran signal-caller who can win them some games and potentially serve as a mentor to a rookie if one is brought in.