Giants Rookie Abdul Carter Shakes Off Viral Mishap in MetLife Stadium Debut
New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter has been causing opponents a bit of grief in his first NFL action, but in Saturday’s 31-12 preseason win over the New York Jets, Carter found himself getting a bittersweet "Welcome to the NFL" moment during the first half of the game.
Carter, the third overall pick in the draft, was the victim of an emphatic takedown by veteran Jets tight end Stone Smartt, with the rookie’s attempt to get up was quickly snuffed out by tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.
While it was a footnote in what became a 31-12 Giants victory, the play went somewhat viral on the NFL's social scene. But Carter, who over his NFL career is likely to win a lot more battles than he’ll lose, brushed any notion of it carrying any long-term impact, pleased only with the fact that the Giants (2-0) emerged victorious in the metropolitan late-summer classic.
"It happens, but we got the win. That's all I'm worried about," the Penn State alum said. "(Stuff) just happens on the football field, but we got the win, so we're good."
Like most primary Giants, Carter played into Saturday's second quarter. He moved around the defensive formations in his unofficial East Rutherford debut, with his most notable play being a united takedown with Brian Burns of top Jets back Breece Hall for no gain on Gang Green's second possession.
Listed as an outside linebacker/edge, Carter lined up in the middle and on the line at several points on Saturday night as the Giants look to find his best fit in time for next month's regular season opener.
Moving in different positions during game time may be an adjustment for any rookie. Still, Carter is well-used to improvising on his path to professional glory, to the point that he claimed that there wasn't much of a difference between the pro game and what he experienced in Happy Valley and beyond.
"I've been doing it for a long time, so it's pretty much nothing for me at this point. I just do what my coaches ask," Carter said.
"[Lining up on the inside] is from being on the edge: inside, you don't have the same path to the quarterback, but at the same time, it's shorter. If you're right in front of the quarterback, you're right over the center of the guard. It's a shorter path. I’ve just got to win with quickness. I just do what I do."
The Giants' top defense held the Jets to 105 yards for most of the first two periods before the designated visitors put up a long possession that eventually yielded a field goal.
Carter and Co. will have one more chance to experiment in a game-time environment, as Big Blue wraps up the 2025 preseason on Thursday night against the New England Patriots (8 p.m. ET, WNBC/Amazon Prime Video).
