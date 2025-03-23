Giants Still in Play for Russell Wilson, Claims New Report
If anyone thought the New York Giants were done addressing their quarterback room until next month's draft, that might not be the case.
Pro Football Talk is the latest to report that the Giants aren’t done yet with adding free agents to their quarterback room and, in fact, remain in play for current free agent Russell Wilson.
This report comes as no surprise. The Giants signed veteran Jameis Winston on Friday to a two-year, $8 million contract that could swell to $16 million if he meets all the still unknown escalators and incentives in the deal.
While the overall structure of the deal isn’t yet known, the fact that it could potentially double its original value is telling. It looks like Giants general manager Joe Schoen used a mechanism in the contract similar to what Drew Lock and, before him, Tyrod Taylor received as the Giants’ backup quarterbacks who, if they were elevated to QB1, had a chance to have their overall salary boosted.
But what’s interesting is that if the Giants add Wilson, that could eliminate the possibility of them drafting a quarterback at No. 3.
If one looks at what the Giants have tried to do in free agency at the quarterback position–first being willing to trade for Matthew Stafford and then throwing their hat into the ring for Aaron Rodgers and Wilson–it sure would appear that they’re not too enthused by what their potential options might be at No. 3 as far as finding a signal caller who can come in right away and be their version of Jayden Daniels.
That said, there is always the possibility that they address quarterback later in the draft.
Still, the decision to add Winston, who is clearly ahead of holdover Tommy DeVito on the depth chart, appears to be popular among Giants fans.
As for Wilson, the reason why nothing has been consummated with the Giants is likely money. It’s unknown whether Wilson is seeking APY or if talks with the Giants, whom he visited earlier this month, even got to the money stage.
Given that this is the second time in as many years that Wilson has visited with the Giants about potentially playing for them, it’s certainly safe to say that there is interest on his part about joining the organization as its potential starter in 2025.