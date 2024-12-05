Giants Country

Giants Still Missing Three Key Starters in Practice Ahead of Week 14 Game vs. Saints

The Giants could have a patchwork defense this weekend, thanks to injuries.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) runs out of the tunnel prior to the start of the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) runs out of the tunnel prior to the start of the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), and cornerback Deonte Banks (rib) all missed their second day of practice for the Giants on Thursday and are trending in the wrong direction.

Head coach Brian Daboll, who provided the update before the team’s practice Thursday, also said that quarterback Tommy DeVito (right forearm) is trending in the right direction and will be good to go for Sunday. 

However, Daboll announced on Wednesday that DeVito, who was initially named the starting quarterback after the team decided to bench now-former quarterback Daniel Jones following their Week 12 bye, would be the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Drew Lock, who got the start last week against the Dallas Cowboys in a 27-20 loss.

In other potentially positive news for the Giants, Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and Evan Neal (hip) improved enough overnight to get in some limited practice reps on Thursday. 

Neal is believed to be in better shape injury-wise of the two, but Friday will be a big day for both regarding their statuses for Sunday's game against the Saints. If they can’t play, Joshua Ezeudu is expected to play left tackle, and Christopher Hubbard will play right tackle. 

With Nunez-Roches still ailing and Dexter Lawrence on injured reserve, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said that undrafted rookie free agent Elijah Chatman will see an uptick in his defensive snaps on Sunday. 

Chatman, who has primarily been deployed on third-down situations, has appeared in 12 games this season with one start, one quarterback knockdown, and a sack.

Check back later for the complete Thursday injury reports from both teams.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Bobby Okereke

ILB

Back

DNP

DNP

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Quad

DNP

Limited

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

IDL

Neck

DNP

DNP

Evan Neal

OT

Hip

DNP

Limited

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

DNP

DNP

D.J. Davidson

DL

Shoulder

Limiteed

Limitd

Tommy DeVito

QB

Right Forearm

Limited

Limited

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

Limited

Limited

Jordon Riley

DT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Dyonte Johnson*

LB

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report from date of first issue.

*Designated to return from IR.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Taysom Hill

TE

Knee

DNP

Cesar Ruiz

G

Concussion

DNP

Nick Saldiveri

G

Knee

DNP

Juwan Johnson

TE

Foot

Limited

Erik McCoy

C

Groin

Limited

Bub Means

WR

Ankle

Limited

Foster Moreau

TE

Shoulder

Limited

Lucas Patrick

G

Calf

Limited

Tanoh Kpassagnon

DL

Achilles

Full

Tyrann Mathieu

S

Forearm

Full

Kendre Miller

RB

Hamstring

Full

Pete Werner

LB

Hand

Full

