Giants Still Missing Three Key Starters in Practice Ahead of Week 14 Game vs. Saints
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), and cornerback Deonte Banks (rib) all missed their second day of practice for the Giants on Thursday and are trending in the wrong direction.
Head coach Brian Daboll, who provided the update before the team’s practice Thursday, also said that quarterback Tommy DeVito (right forearm) is trending in the right direction and will be good to go for Sunday.
However, Daboll announced on Wednesday that DeVito, who was initially named the starting quarterback after the team decided to bench now-former quarterback Daniel Jones following their Week 12 bye, would be the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Drew Lock, who got the start last week against the Dallas Cowboys in a 27-20 loss.
In other potentially positive news for the Giants, Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and Evan Neal (hip) improved enough overnight to get in some limited practice reps on Thursday.
Neal is believed to be in better shape injury-wise of the two, but Friday will be a big day for both regarding their statuses for Sunday's game against the Saints. If they can’t play, Joshua Ezeudu is expected to play left tackle, and Christopher Hubbard will play right tackle.
With Nunez-Roches still ailing and Dexter Lawrence on injured reserve, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said that undrafted rookie free agent Elijah Chatman will see an uptick in his defensive snaps on Sunday.
Chatman, who has primarily been deployed on third-down situations, has appeared in 12 games this season with one start, one quarterback knockdown, and a sack.
Check back later for the complete Thursday injury reports from both teams.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Bobby Okereke
ILB
Back
DNP
DNP
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Quad
DNP
Limited
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
IDL
Neck
DNP
DNP
Evan Neal
OT
Hip
DNP
Limited
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
DNP
DNP
D.J. Davidson
DL
Shoulder
Limiteed
Limitd
Tommy DeVito
QB
Right Forearm
Limited
Limited
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
Limited
Limited
Jordon Riley
DT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Dyonte Johnson*
LB
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report from date of first issue.
*Designated to return from IR.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Taysom Hill
TE
Knee
DNP
Cesar Ruiz
G
Concussion
DNP
Nick Saldiveri
G
Knee
DNP
Juwan Johnson
TE
Foot
Limited
Erik McCoy
C
Groin
Limited
Bub Means
WR
Ankle
Limited
Foster Moreau
TE
Shoulder
Limited
Lucas Patrick
G
Calf
Limited
Tanoh Kpassagnon
DL
Achilles
Full
Tyrann Mathieu
S
Forearm
Full
Kendre Miller
RB
Hamstring
Full
Pete Werner
LB
Hand
Full