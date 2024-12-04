Giants Tabbed as “Upset of the Week” Over Saints in New Forecast
If the New York Giants are to snap their current seven-game losing streak anytime soon, this weekend’s game against the New Orleans Saints would be the best opportunity for them to do so.
So believes Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News, who has picked the Giants (a 5-point underdog at home against the Saints) to upset the Saints, winners of two of their last three games but 1-4 on the road this season.
“The Giants will stay scrappy offensively regardless of who's at quarterback as they try to finish strong for lame-duck coach Brian Daboll,” Iyer wrote.
“They can move the ball decently, and their defense gets a break here from a limited Saints offense without Taysom Hill (knee). New York needs to save some face before the season ends, and it takes this toss-up after getting in the face of Derek Carr.”
Iyer, who believes the Giants will win this game 20-17, is among the minority in his confidence of the Giants upsetting the Saints at home. According to PickWatch, 90% of those who entered a prediction regarding this weekend’s game believe the Saints should come out on top.
The Giants will start Drew Lock at quarterback. In his first start as a Giant last week against Dallas, Lock ran as good a game as any Giants quarterback this season has run.
But while Iyer mentioned the loss of Hill, the Saints' do-all offensive player, what he didn’t mention–and what potentially can be a major factor in deciding this game—is the Saints' defense’s struggles.
New Orleans’s defense is currently ranked 30th in the league, allowing 385.1 yards per game and 6.05 yards per offensive play, which is 31st.
Against the run, the Saints defense is tied with the Giants for allowing the most yards per rushing attempt (5.05) and ranks 26th in average yards allowed per game (136.0). Per NextGen Stats, they have allowed 39 runs of 10+ yards, 15th in the league, and have the league’s third-worst stuff rate (24%).
Their pass defense hasn’t been much better. The Saints have allowed 249.1 yards per game, are 29th in the league, and opponents are averaging 7.22 yards per pass attempt, which is 28th in the league.
The Giants offense has been far from a juggernaut this season, ranking 26th overall, 15th in the rushing game, and 31st in the passing game. If the Giants are to pull off an upset, their best bet on offense is to get their running game going early, as Tyrone Tracy, Jr. is averaging 5.0 yards per carry, sixth among all NFL running backs with a minimum of 124 carries.
