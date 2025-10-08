Giants Take Another Tumble in Latest MMQB Power Rankings Poll
As the old saying goes, “What goes up must come down.” But when talking about the weekly MMQB power rankings poll, it’s better to rise to the occasion than to yo-yo back and forth.
Aslas for the New York Giants, that’s exactly what has happened. After jumping to No. 25 following their Week 4 defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers, Big Blue’s stumble against the winless New Orleans Saints in Week 6 has sent them back down toward the bottom of Conor Orr’s weekly poll, to No. 29 this week.
While the turnovers were a big part of the “ugly” in the game, an argument could be made that most of the turnovers were a by-product of young rookies trying to cut their teeth at this level.
The biggest disappointment for Orr is one that we can certainly agree with, and that is the vaunted Giants defense failing to rattle Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. The Giants, despite pressuring Rattler 38.7% of the time per PFF, only managed one quarterback hit and zero sacks.
The result was that Rattler had all day to order a sandwich and throw the ball while sitting in the pocket, as he methodically helped to erase the Giants’ 11-point lead by halftime, sending the Giants to 1-4 on the year and again raising questions about the future of head coach Brian Daboll.
The unfortunate aspect of the Giants' loss is that it came against a team they should have beaten. With the Eagles on deck in two of the next three weeks (including Thursday night) and the Broncos and 49ers also on deck, it’s hard to envision where the Giants might squeak out a win over that span.
Then again, if there is something that should bring a modicum of solace to Giants fans, it’s that no one really expected the team to beat an undefeated Chargers team. Yet, they did so (albeit barely) by putting together their most complete game this season.
But first things first, and that’s to try to take care of business against an Eagles team that has won seven of the last eight meetings with their NFC East foes and who is coming off a tough loss to the Denver Broncos.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.