Giants Take Big Jump in Latest MMQB NFL Power Rankings
The New York Giants' big win over the Indianapolis Colts apparently did wonders for the team’s collective psyche. It also helped them jump five spots in the latest MMQB power ranking poll, from No. 32 to No. 26.
Conor Orr, the compiler of the rankings, was impressed with the Giants' 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Although he believed the Colts, who needed a win to stay alive in the postseason hunt, quit, Orr credited the scrappy Giants team for playing hard in Week 17 when a loss would have ensured they kept the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.
“The Giants have had some bad luck this year, so it was nice to finally see them run into a team that put forth the kind of effort the Giants defense has at some points this year,” Orr said.
We don’t necessarily agree with Orr’s belief that the Colts “quit,” given that the game turned into a scoring shootout and that Indy needed the win to stay alive in the postseason race. Credit should be given to a Giants team that has endured some ugly and embarrassing losses of late, as they were clearly the better team Sunday.
Orr praised several Giants for their downfield blocking, one of whom was tight end Daniel Bellinger, whose lead block from the fullback spot sprang running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. on a 40-yard run around the right end.
Others who drew praise included receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and right tackle Evan Neal.
The biggest development is that the Giants offense finally resembled what head coach Brian Daboll likely envisioned it looking like in terms of getting vertical and getting chunk plays. Six of the Giants’ ten longest plays from scrimmage went for 30+ yards, with two going for 40+ yards.
Also worth noting is that quarterback Drew Lock threw four touchdown passes, making him the first Giants quarterback to accomplish that since Daniel Jones did so at Washington on Dec. 22, 2019.
Lock also added a rushing touchdown, making him the first quarterback since Eli Manning to throw for four and rush for one score in a game on September 25, 2014, also at Washington.
There was also the dual milestone of Nabers and Tracy each hitting 1,000 yards from scrimmage, becoming the first rookie teammates to do so since 2006, when Marques Colston and Reggie Bush of the Saints accomplished the feat.