Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Attends Tight End University
With a potentially significant year ahead of him in the New York Giants offense, tight end Daniel Bellinger is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation.
The third-year pro recently attended Tight End University, the annual three-day gathering founded by NFL tight ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen, which is now in its fourth year.
Bellinger, who was joined by teammate Jack Stoll at the event, is in a position to earn the TE1 role on the Giants following the retirement of Darren Waller. A fourth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2022, Bellinger caught 25 passes for 255 yards last season.
He became a de facto starter as a rookie, catching 30 out of 35 pass targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns. A freak eye injury suffered in a Week 7 game cost him four games, but he was able to return and pick up where he left off.
The following year, Bellinger was demoted to TE2 after the team acquired Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Bellinger saw his pass targets level off, catching 25 of 28 passes, most of which came when Waller was sidelined with a hamstring issue.
Bellinger’s blocking also appeared to take a step backward last year. In his second season, he allowed ten pressures, up from the two he allowed in his rookie campaign.
The 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end told reporters he was going to try to improve his route running by the start of the season.
"I'm ready to take a step. I am ready to take a step and do whatever they need me to do and do it better," Bellinger said.
Stoll signed with the Giants in March after spending the first three seasons of his career with rival Philadelphia. Stoll was an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska and contributed 20 receptions for 183 yards in his time with the Eagles. Stoll figures to have more of a role as a run-blocker, someone the Giants can use like an H-back.
Six tight ends are competing for a projected three roster spots on the Giants. Rookie fourth-rounder Theo Johnson, out of Penn State, has looked good this spring and figures to be one of the tight ends to land on the roster, behind Bellinger on the depth chart. Veterans Lawrence Cager, Chris Manhertz, Jack Stoll, and Tyree Jackson will also be in the mix.
"They've done a really good job," head coach Brian Daboll said during the mandatory minicamp. "They're all conscientious guys–have good ability. They can play multiple positions, so that will be good training."