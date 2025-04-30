Giants UDFA Spotlight: WR Beaux Collins, Notre Dame
The Giants signed a “golden domer” in Notre Dame wide receiver Beaux Collins to an undrafted free agent contract. He has a lot of experience, having played in 43 games against high-level competition in the ACC.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound pass catcher spent his first three seasons at Clemson. He started 27 games in that time. He collected 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He transferred to Notre Dame for his final college season. Last season, he started all 16 games for the Irish, who marched to the college football championship game.
He recorded 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns. He also proved to be a clutch competitor, scoring a game-winning touchdown against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
What's to Love?
Collins has really good rerelease speed on the line of scrimmage. He makes it very difficult for defensive backs to jam him, and he varies his release speed to keep defenders guessing.
Even though he has a larger frame, he is very good at taking it away from a defender. His burst and initial acceleration allow him to take away the cushion and gain leverage on defenders during his route.
He can also win 50/50 situations. He has strong hands and an innate desire to catch the football.
What Needs to Improve?
If he wants to stay in the league, Collins needs to improve his ability to detach from defenders while running routes.
He tends to let defenders keep their hands on him. They push him and grab him, and he does not do much to get their hands off of him. He needs to be more violent with his hands to get their hands off him.
He needs to work on using them to club the defender's arms or wrists to force them to let him go. He needs to use his elbow and shoulder, often referred to as the flipper, to create separation without being called for pushing off.
He needs to play more physically overall. A receiver with his frame should dedicate himself to getting stronger and practicing releases, as well as running with more violent intentions, to complement his ability to win 50/50 passes. That will take his game to the next level.
How He Fits
Collins was the fifth-ranked split end in the Football Gameplan 2025 draft guide. That is high praise from Emory Hunt, who believes that Collins was limited at Notre Dame by the run-heavy offense and a quarterback who struggled to throw the ball on intermediate routes.
Collins has a chance to be better as a pro than in college. The pro game will provide him with avenues to work in the short and intermediate areas, and a quarterback that can get him the football in all those scenarios.
He will also need to use that frame on special teams and show his worth beyond the offense since his snaps on offense will likely be limited as a rookie.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.